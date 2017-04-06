Rosa Santana, CEO Santana Group One thing I’ve learned as an entrepreneur is great things are rarely accomplished alone.

Texas-based entrepreneur, Rosa Santana, founder and CEO of Santana Group, was selected as a 2017 winner of the Enterprising Women Award from Enterprising Women Magazine. Santana received the prestigious award during the 15th Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference held from April 2 to April 4 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Santana was chosen from hundreds of international nominees based on the financial success of her organizations, her steadfast commitment to mentoring and giving back to support other women in business, and the leadership she has shown in her communities.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be included in such an elite group of women CEOs from around the globe,” said Rosa Santana, “One thing I’ve learned as an entrepreneur is great things are rarely accomplished alone, I’m thankful for the numerous mentors I’ve had throughout my career. Paying it forward, I actively mentor young entrepreneurs and women business owners guiding them to achieve growth and success.”

“The recipients of the 2017 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards represent an amazing group of women entrepreneurs from across the United States and as far away as The Netherlands, South Africa, Uganda, the United Kingdom and Canada,” said Monica Smiley, publisher and CEO of Enterprising Women. “We could not be more proud to recognize their accomplishments as CEOs of fast-growth companies, community leaders, and role models and mentors to other women and girls.”

As an entrepreneur of exceptional talent and business acumen, Santana has been a driving force within the United States and Mexico outsourcing industry for over 35 years. Santana is a fearless leader who harnesses her passion to successfully create and develop companies through impeccable client service and innovative business solutions.

About the Santana Group:

