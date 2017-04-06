Telesoft Announces new CEO Charles Layne I am excited to join an organization with such a strong track-record of sustained growth and believe that we have a terrific opportunity to drive novel, industry-leading solutions for our client base and the marketplace. Past News Releases RSS Telesoft to Feature Connect at...

Telesoft, a trusted leader in technology expense and mobility management software and solutions, today announced it has appointed Charles Layne as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Layne has spent more than two decades leading growth-oriented technology organizations, most recently serving as President of Signature Technology Group, a Tech Data Corporation.

Layne is a recognized leader in the software technology industry with a keen understanding of the marketplace, product innovation, and developing best-in-class customer solutions. During his four-year tenure as CEO and President, he led Signature Technology Group to triple its global revenue and employee base. Prior to 2011, Layne held senior leadership roles at Microsoft within the solution sales organization. He started his IT career as a consultant for IBM, and then joined Insight Enterprises where he served as an officer while running the Small and Medium Business Division, as well as, the Software Solutions Sales Division.

Layne is a native of Arizona and received his Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Arizona State University and holds a Global Leadership Certificate from Thunderbird School of Global Management. He serves on the Board of Directors for Arizona-based STEP: Student Expedition Program, and also serves as an Advisor for both Allbound, Inc. and NeoLight Medical. He previously served on the Board of Directors for the Arizona Technology Council and the Scottsdale/Paradise Valley YMCA.

“Thierry and the Telesoft team have built a great organization with longstanding values, blue-chip customers and leadership in the technology expense and mobility management software market,” said Charles Layne, Chief Executive Officer of Telesoft. “I am excited to join an organization with such a strong track-record of sustained growth and believe that we have a terrific opportunity to drive novel, industry-leading solutions for our client base and the marketplace.”

Thierry Zerbib, Co-Founder and CTO of Telesoft continues to lead the product and technology side of the business and will partner with Layne during this next stage of growth for the company. “We are thrilled to have Charles join Telesoft as we look to further solidify our position as a leading provider of technology expense and mobility management software solutions,” said Thierry Zerbib, CTO and Co-Founder of Telesoft. “Charles brings a great mix of energy, knowledge, and leadership to Telesoft, and is a proven, experienced, innovative CEO. In this role, Charles will enable us to accelerate our growth by bringing even better technology and software solutions to our market while ensuring our customer focus and commitment to satisfaction remains paramount.”

George Kadifa and Sanjeet Mitra, Telesoft Directors and Managing Directors at Sumeru Equity Partners added, “We are pleased to bring Charles on-board. He is a great addition to Telesoft’s seasoned leadership team. With this appointment, the company’s customers, employees and partners have an experienced executive at the helm to reinforce our customer-first growth strategy, drive results and continue the company’s sustained leadership in the technology expense management space.”

About Telesoft

Telesoft is a leading provider of technology expense and mobility management solutions to global enterprises. Telesoft Connect—an industry leading cloud-based software platform—enables customer organizations to drive savings of up to 20-30% and provides a versatile toolset for on-going management through a single, innovative interface. Enterprise customers utilize Connect to manage technology expenses across mobile, cloud and IP / fixed footprints as well as usage, IT inventory, expense validation, cost reporting and financial system integration. Today, Telesoft serves over 200 enterprise and government clients representing billions of dollars of spend in the most complex, challenging and advanced enterprise environments in the world. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and provides solutions to customers around the world. Investors include Sumeru Equity Partners; a Silicon Valley based spin out of Silver Lake. For more information about Telesoft, visit https://www.telesoft.com/.