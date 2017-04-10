Warren Averett Asset Management and Kinsight Join Forces

We have like-minded clients – successful and affluent families – and are grateful we can now offer even more ways to help our clients thrive.

With a shared vision of holistic financial planning, client commitment and independence, Birmingham-based Warren Averett Asset Management and Kinsight have joined forces to create the largest fee-only financial planning and investment advisory firm in Alabama, with combined assets under management in excess of $2.2 Billion.

“Charlie Haines, Kinsight’s founder, is a well-known leader in the financial planning industry across the country and a pioneer in the fee-only field,” said Josh Reidinger, President of Warren Averett Asset Management. “We have like-minded clients – successful and affluent families – and are grateful we can now offer even more ways to help our clients thrive.”

“Josh Reidinger and I actually met through a mutual friend at a local ministry,” said Charlie Haines, founder and shareholder of Kinsight. “We immediately connected, and when we looked at the overlap Warren Averett and Kinsight have in our investment philosophy and portfolio construction approach, a merger made perfect sense.”

Kinsight will operate under the name Warren Averett Asset Management, and will maintain their location off Lakeshore Drive in Birmingham.

Kinsight advises over 160 families with assets under management in excess of $400 Million and is an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). Kinsight offers family fulfillment planning, financial planning, portfolio planning and strategic care services. Kinsight’s essential purpose is to help families align their material resources with their life purpose. Learn more at http://www.kinsight.com.

Offering personal wealth management, family office, retirement plan and institutional consulting services, Warren Averett Asset Management advises on assets in excess of $1.8 Billion and is an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). Warren Averett Asset Management offers clients collaborative investment, tax, estate and financial planning services, through a team of 40-plus team members who hold many of the industry’s most prestigious credentials. Learn more at http://www.WAasset.com.