35th Annual Brake Colloquium & Exhibition Opening Keynote Announced

The Brake Colloquium & Exhibition provides the most critical and up-to-date information on braking and brake systems for OE/aftermarket customers and end users.

The 35th Annual Brake Colloquium & Exhibition announces its opening keynote speaker for the September 24-27 event in Orlando, Florida. On Monday, September 25, an opening keynote session will be held featuring ‘The Dean of Innovation’, University of Michigan business professor, and author, Jeff DeGraff.

Jeff DeGraff's creative and direct take on making innovation really happen has made him a world-renowned thought leader and prompted his clients and colleagues to dub him 'The Dean of Innovation.' DeGraff has advised many of the world's leading corporations including Eaton, American Airlines, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, General Electric, Prudential and Pfizer. DeGraff helps to achieve a cultural change that leads to sustainable innovation and growth. He combines theory and practice to instill the mind-set needed to make innovation truly happen. DeGraff's ideas have gained such a following that he created the Innovatrium, an innovation institute in the heart of the University of Michigan's campus.

The Brake Colloquium & Exhibition provides the most critical and up-to-date information on braking and brake systems for OE/aftermarket customers and end users through a four-day technical program exploring critical developments in both the ground vehicle and motorcycle industries. While details for the full technical program are still being finalized, a session on Brake Emissions and a new panel discussion on Brake Disc Specifications and Quality Assurance have been confirmed. For more information about Brake Colloquium & Exhibition, the technical program, or to register for the event, please visit http://www.sae.org/brake.

To request media credentials, email pr(at)sae(dot)org or call 1-724-772-8522.

SAE International is a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting more than 127,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.

http://www.sae.org