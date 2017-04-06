We are making our client’s data digitally accessible anywhere, anytime by enabling access to performance reporting from the Wealth Access platform.

First Rate, a leading provider of wealth management solutions, and Wealth Access, an enterprise platform that helps high net worth individuals, their advisors, and firms better manage wealth, today announced a partnership to provide performance and client reporting through Wealth Access’s digital client portal.

“By partnering with Wealth Access, First Rate is enabling wealth managers to be better stewards of their clients’ investments,” said Marshall Smith, Managing Director at First Rate. “We are making our client’s data digitally accessible anywhere, anytime by enabling access to performance reporting from the Wealth Access platform.”

The wealth management industry is inundated daily with new solutions, software, and client portals to help transform the digital experiences of advisors and end investors. With robo-advisors and the passing down of wealth, firms are having to proactively address the lack of transparency in the wealth management investor experience. The partnership between First Rate and Wealth Access allows clients the ability to transform their digital experiences to meet the needs of what’s happening in the industry and stay ahead of robo-advisors, all without converting off of legacy trust and broker dealer platforms.

This on-demand integration means clients can run OnPoint Performance Reports in the Wealth Access online portal without a conversion onto a new platform. Instead, the firm can pull all its legacy statements, performance reports, and other data into the online portal via an API architecture, then showcase it in a delivery mechanism or client vault that puts the information into the investors’ hands across all mobile and web platforms.

“Advisors tell us that in a more complex and challenging operating environment, their firms need to gain a tangible return on investment in order to continue to grow, compete, and succeed,” said David Benskin, CEO of Wealth Access. “One of the top areas for investment is in enhancing the client experience, and our partnership with First Rate is a great example of how account aggregation and wealth reporting can help advisors and their firms deepen client relationships.”

Recent research has shown a powerful ROI from Wealth Access’ intelligent aggregation platform, including an annual increase of $2,000 per client in new revenues when clients aggregate their assets on the Wealth Access platform.

