Bactana Animal Health Receives Patent Notice of Allowance

Bactana Animal Health, a company developing sustainable products aimed at reducing the use of antibiotics and hormones in the world’s food supply through immunomodulation and enhancement of the gut microbiota, today announced that Cornell University was issued a notice of allowance for U.S. Patent No. 14/380,881 entitled "Probiotic Compositions And Methods." Bactana holds the exclusive worldwide license to this invention, which is the foundation of the company’s FPS-4™ product platform that was initially developed at Cornell University.

The patent claims the use of Faecalibacterium prausnitzii for improving weight gain, preventing diarrhea and/or improving feed efficiency in calves. The patent is based upon the discovery by a team headed by Dr. Rodrigo Bicalho, Professor of Dairy Production Medicine at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, and Chief Scientific Officer at Bactana.

Distinct from antibiotics, which are used in livestock throughout the world even though they contribute to human antibiotic resistance, Bactana’s FPS-4 platform is based on the interaction of a naturally occurring collection of bacteria isolates, called Pioneer Gut Colonizers™, and the intestinal microbiota of many animal species.

“Allowance of this patent expands Bactana’s global patent portfolio and represents another significant step forward toward commercialization of products based on our FPS-4 platform,” stated John Kallassy, Bactana’s Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Bicalho and his research team at Cornell have identified what many believe to be a breakthrough innovation in animal health.”

For more information about Bactana Animal Health, contact: info(at)bactana(dot)com

About Bactana

Bactana Animal Health is a global development stage animal health company. Its product development platform (FPS-4) is initially being developed for food animals and has demonstrated increases in feed efficiency, weight gain, and improved gut health through enhancement to an animal’s gut microbiome. For more information, please visit http://www.bactana.com or contact info(at)bactana(dot)com.