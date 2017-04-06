InformaCast Command Center is a very simple interface that provides a quick and easy way to get messages out to an entire organization when it matters most.

Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification technology developer, releases InformaCast Command Center to simplify the emergency notification process with an easy-to-use web interface for sending messages. From the Command Center homepage, users can deploy pre-built messages for common emergency scenarios.

“When an emergency happens, information that keeps people safe needs to spread as quickly as possible,” said Tim Green, vice president of software development for Singlewire Software. “InformaCast Command Center gives users a way to send detailed information to large groups of people in a short amount of time.”

Users answer a short series of simple questions that will pre-populate the emergency notification they want to send. Questions can include what building and floor the emergency is taking place on, and even what kind of medical emergency someone is experiencing.

“InformaCast Command Center is a very simple interface that provides a quick and easy way to get messages out to an entire organization when it matters most,” said Green. “Within seconds, users can provide their organization with a detailed message that let’s them know what kind of emergency is taking place, where it’s happening and what steps they should take to stay safe.”

Messages can be prebuilt to address any number of situations including fires and active shooters, to minimize interruptions to ongoing operations. To learn more about InformaCast Fusion and how it can bring together disparate devices for improved communication, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast-command-center.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading software solution for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 5,000 organizations in over 50 countries use InformaCast for emergency notifications and IP phone paging. Whether it’s an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.