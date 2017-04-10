Waggl Hits Key Growth Milestones, Prepares to Scale in the Year Ahead

Inspired by nature: Waggl’s Unique Platform Mimics Honeybee Communication “We are inspired by the unique and creative ways our clients and partners are using the Waggl platform to support strategy, innovation, culture, change management, learning, talent development, and more," said Michael Papay, Co-Founder and CEO, Waggl.

Waggl, the most human way for organizations to crowdsource feedback and align on action, today announced that it has achieved a number of key milestones that will enable it to accelerate and scale significantly in the remainder of 2017.

With a significant increase in its customer install base in the past year, Waggl has grown its revenues by 450% over the previous fiscal year. Waggl also achieved a number of important milestones in the latter half of 2016, including significant platform enhancements and growth of its internal team.

Waggl’s growth has stemmed largely in part from demand for its real-time listening platform, which helps organizations to build a culture of innovation by enabling a 2-way dialogue to surface ideas, collect authentic feedback, and build rapid consensus. In the last 12 months, Waggl has added a number of premiere brands to its client roster, including UC Health, Paychex, and Cadillac Europe. Waggl is also working with a number of premiere non-profits organizations to enhance communications with their audiences, including Boys & Girls Club of Alameda, Women’s Funding Network, the SF-Marin Food Bank, City Academy, and Canine Companions for Independence.

In addition to bringing on world class clients, Waggl has also forged alliances with a number of partners in the past year, including Denison and Agility Consulting, to integrate world class IP into its platform and build out an open content exchange ecosystem. This will create a deep library of resources, enabling organizations to make the best use of Waggl’s listening platform to meet their own specific objectives. In addition, Waggl has developed marketing partnerships with organizations such as the Northern California Human Resource Association (NCHRA), Recruiter.com and University of Phoenix’s RedFlint Experience Center to expand its reach and collaborate on research.

“Waggl achieved an unprecedented level of growth last year, and added many well-respected brands to our client roster in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare organizations, manufacturing, nonprofits, financial services, technology companies and more,” said Michael Papay, Co-Founder and CEO, Waggl. “We are inspired by the many unique and creative ways our clients and partners are using the Waggl platform to support strategy, innovation, culture, change management, learning, talent development, and more. We are also excited about the new additions to our team, which bring the kind of collective experience we need to scale quickly in the coming year.”

Unlike traditional survey and polling platforms, Waggl engages participants by asking open-ended questions where strong responses can be “voted up” with results ranked and shared in real-time. The platform enables fast, frequent, focused, and action-oriented engagement on virtually any topic. In the past year, Waggl has added a number of significant product enhancements, including better accessibility, a streamlined user interface, gamification features and sophisticated reporting capabilities. Waggl engages in continuous agile development, pushing the crowd-sourcing of voices to new levels of innovation, while simultaneously responding to requests from its enterprise customers to drive practical applications and ease of use.

“It would be nearly impossible to overstate how quickly Waggl has changed how we communicate here,” said Cathleen Schreiner Gates, EVP Sales and Marketing, Ellie Mae. “Every day someone has a new idea of how to use it.”

In order to position for its next phase of rapid growth, Waggl has expanded and strengthened its leadership team, with the additions of Alex Kinnebrew as Head of Strategy and Jennifer Conway as Head of Customer Success. In all, Waggl has doubled its headcount in the past year.

“Waggl is clearly the place to be for smart, energetic professionals who want to make a positive impact on the world,” said Michael Papay, Co-founder and CEO, Waggl. “We believe that people’s voices should be heard, and we are deeply dedicated to helping organizations create a culture based on listening, trust and mutual respect. We are committed to achieving our goals every step of the way, from product development all the way through to exemplary customer service. It’s a privilege to belong to this incredible team of experts, who will take Waggl into is next exciting phase of growth, while helping organizations and their employees thrive in the face of transformation and change.”

About Waggl

Waggl is the most human way for organizations to crowdsource feedback and align on action. Named after the dance that bees do in a hive to transmit important information very quickly, Waggl lives at the intersection of two organizational realities: Companies want an engaged workforce and employees want to know that their opinions count. Waggl goes beyond the traditional survey by offering an extremely easy way to listen to many voices at once within an organization for the purpose of making it better. Waggl’s real-time listening platform creates a transparent, authentic two-way dialogue that gives people a voice, distills insights, and unites organizations through purpose. With a highly seasoned management team and a Board including esteemed executives from Glassdoor, SuccessFactors, and Coupa, Waggl is an innovative industry leader helping companies of all sizes to succeed by building a listening culture. For more information, please visit: http://www.waggl.com/.

###