A 1922 Mortier Dance Organ from Belgium at the Music House Museum Outside of Traverse City, MI. "Discovery Maps are an engaging way to uncover hidden gems that speak to the true character of the community,” said Peter Hans, CEO of Discovery Map International.

For travelers seeking the curious and unusual, Discovery Map International (DMI) leads the way with fun and quirky finds on its colorful and functional hand-drawn maps in more than 130 destinations. The American Computer & Robotics Museum in Bozeman, MT and the Albu-Quirky Downtown Weird Walk in Albuquerque, NM are among the not-to-be-missed eccentric museums and attractions in Discovery Map destinations.

“Discovery Maps are an engaging way to uncover hidden gems that speak to the true character of the community,” said Peter Hans, CEO of Discovery Map International. “It’s often the most quirky and unusual sites that provide deeper insight into the history, culture and personality of a locale.”

From Arizona to North Carolina, quirky museums and attractions found in Discovery Map destinations include:



Albu-Quirky Downtown Weird Walk – Albuquerque, NM: Voted the fifth quirkiest city in the country by Travel + Leisure, Albuquerque has a long and storied history of its citizens marching to their own beat. The Albu-Quirky Downtown Weird Walk, a product of the Albuquerque Tourism & Sightseeing Factory, celebrates the city’s kookiness by highlighting outlandish personalities, bizarre crimes and odd events. Guests will discover historic buildings, public art, a giant Adirondack chair and filming sites from features such as The Avengers and Breaking Bad, among other things. albu-quirky.com

American Computer & Robotics Museum – Bozeman, MT: From early number systems to modern technology, the American Computer & Robotics Museum is a collection of all things related to computing. Rated one of the 10 best free museums in the country by USA Today, guests will be wowed by an Apple 1 donated by Steve Wozniak, an original Apollo Lunar Mission computer, a watch worn on the moon, telegraphs from President Lincoln and more. compustory.com

Beaufort Maritime Museum – Crystal Coast, NC: With 3,000 miles of coastline, North Carolina is awash with maritime history. The Beaufort Maritime Museum goes beyond traditional boatbuilding to highlight some unusual gems from the past, including a nearly 300-year-old toilet used by the infamous pirate Blackbeard on his ship Queen Anne’s Revenge before it grounded in Beaufort in June 1718. ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com

Music House Museum – Traverse City, MI: Located just outside of Traverse City in Acme, the Music House Museum features a rare collection of musical organs, player pianos, phonographs and more – most, if not all, in working order. The jewel of the museum’s mechanical instruments is an 18-foot high Theofiel Mortier dance organ called “Amaryllis” that was originally hand-carved in Belgium in 1922 and sounds like a full, festive band. musichouse.org

Pioneer Museum – Flagstaff, AZ: Located in the former Coconino County Hospital for the Indigent, the Pioneer Museum has a fun and quirky mishmash of Flagstaff history. Guests will discover historic hospital equipment used prior to the 1930s, Route 66 memorabilia, a 1929 Baldwin locomotive used in logging operations and information on astronaut training at nearby fields. The museum also hosts monthly “Night at the Museum” events covering topics as odd as “100 Ways to Die in Flagstaff” and an annual Flag Wool and Fiber Festival. arizonahistoricalsociety.org/museums/welcome-to-pioneer-museum-flagstaff/

The Woodlands Waterway Art Bench Project – Spring-Woodlands Area, TX: Born out of The Woodland’s tradition of public art, The Woodlands Arts Council sponsors a collection of funky and functional benches along the popular Waterway. Designed by artists from around the world, the benches vary greatly in design, material and theme, from colorful, lit-up balls to a piano with music notes. Vacationers can search for all 14 benches. thewoodlandsartscouncil.org

For more fun news from DMI, visit the Map Geek Blog: http://www.discoverymap.com/blog.

Instagram Sweepstakes

When visiting these quirky museums and attractions, vacationers are invited to take advantage of Discovery Map’s Instagram Sweepstakes, running through December 31, 2017. Travelers can enter the sweepstakes by posting an image on Instagram from a Discovery Map location using the designated hashtag #discoverymap. One winner is randomly drawn each month to win a $100 gift card. For rules and regulations, visit http://www.discoverymap.com/instagram.

Coming in 2017

DMI is rolling out first-time maps throughout the year to destinations that include Waco, TX, Lower Manhattan, NY, Old Orchard Beach, ME, Niagara, Canada and Niagara Falls, NY, Las Vegas, NV, Huntington Beach, CA, and Beaufort Lowcountry and Mount Pleasant, SC. These new maps will receive the same hand-drawn treatment and feature local dining, lodging, and of course, quirky museums and attractions.

About Discovery Map

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Maps can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops and other participating venues, and also at discoverymap.com. Named by Forbes as “one of the best franchises to buy” in 2015, Discovery Maps International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains.