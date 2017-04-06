Manage the loan process. Anywhere. Anytime. "Floify's mobile app helps lenders attract and serve more mobile-savvy borrowers" - Dave Sims, Floify CEO

Floify, the leading provider of mortgage automation software, announces the release of its mobile mortgage app, which allows loan officers, real estate agents and borrowers to manage the loan process from any mobile device.

The app is available for both Android and Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, and can be downloaded from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

The Colorado-based mortgage software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider launched the mobile solution in response to the mortgage industry’s need to serve a more mobile-savvy borrower. “Consumers want more frequent updates on their loan progress and want an instantaneous and transparent mortgage experience,” said Dave Sims, Floify’s CEO. “With the Floify app, borrowers feel more in control, more informed, and have more confidence and trust in the loan process.”

Floify’s mobile app allows loan officers to manage their loan pipelines and communicate with borrowers from anywhere, at any time. The mobile app also allows borrowers to securely send mortgage docs by taking a photo and uploading documents with their smartphones. This feature makes it easier for borrowers to send sensitive information such as bank statements and pay stubs, which increases the speed and quality of the document collection process.

Borrowers also get real-time milestone updates and other notifications directly on their phones, reducing frustration and the need for frequent phone calls to their loan officer.

The app is available for real estate agents so they feel more connected to the loan process and are more empowered to better guide their clients. “The app reduces everyone’s dependency on email and voice mail while creating a more positive borrower experience and referral opportunity,” added Sims.

Loan officers and their teams can get a demo of the new mobile app and more information on other Floify features here.

About Floify

Floify (floify.com) is a mortgage solutions SaaS platform that streamlines the mortgage process by providing a secure communication and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan Originators use the platform to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. More than 150,000 users are registered on the platform, including loan officers, realtors, and borrowers. The company boasts an impressive 99.5% annual customer renewal rate with 15,000 loans started on the software platform every month. The company was founded in 2012, is based in Boulder, Colorado, and is privately held.