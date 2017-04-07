I wanted to create a game that would provide an easy way for parents, therapists, and educators to learn more about the teens in their lives. Talk About It! asks meaningful questions in a low-pressure way.

Lindsay Smith, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and founder of Teen Therapy Center of Silicon Valley, has created the ultimate teen communication game. Talk About It! helps parents, therapists, educators, and others build strong relationships with teens in a fun, simple, and low-pressure way.

Development of the game will be funded by a Kickstarter campaign, which will run from April 11 – May 10. If the fundraising goal of $32,000 is met, campaign backers will receive a first-edition game for $39, including free shipping to individuals in the US. While supporters can pledge any dollar amount, funds will only be withdrawn if the funding goal is met.

"I wanted to create a game that would provide an easy way for parents, therapists, and educators to learn more about the teens in their lives. Teens often keep a lot of what is going on to themselves or share it just with their friends. Many times, when teens are asked a lot of questions they get annoyed and shut down. But now, Talk About It! asks the questions for you! It has the therapeutic component of great questions, it's fun, and it has multiple games in one so that both teens and adults are continuously engaged," explained Smith.

About the game

Talk About It! uses 8 topic decks and 2 dice to play 12 common card and dice games with a twist. Games such as Go Fish, War, Golf, and Knock Out can be played while talking about topics such as values, stress, family, and friendships. Communication is fostered when participants answer questions on the cards while playing the games.

Participants can choose from topics including Icebreakers, Values, Family, Friendships, Self-Esteem, Stress, Feelings, and Situations.

Games include:



Common card games: Go Fish, War, Crazy 8s, Old Maid, Golf

New card games: Simple Questions, Guess the Feeling, Feelings

Common dice games: Knock Out, Chicago, Pig

New dice game: Roll N’ Talk

Talk About It! can be used during family game nights, at the dinner table, in therapy sessions, classrooms, group meetings, and more. Because there are so many different games to play, teens, families and adults will enjoy playing this game again and again – finding out more and more about each other and what really matters in their lives every time they play.

Number of players: 2-6

Time required: varies depending on which of the 12 games you are playing

Recommended ages: 13+

Website: talkaboutitgames.com

Kickstarter preview page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/talkaboutitgames/439702563?token=d0750cb6



Once the campaign goes live on April 11, this preview page will re-direct to the live campaign page.

About the creator

Lindsay Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. She founded Teen Therapy Center of Silicon Valley over 7 years ago to provide therapy exclusively to teens and their families. She loves working with teens and has a deep desire for teens and the adults in their lives to be able to easily communicate about important topics.

If you would like to find out more about Lindsay Smith or Teen Therapy Center of Silicon Valley, please visit teentherapycentersv.com