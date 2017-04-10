AEC Business Solutions Announces New Canada Affiliate Partner

AEC Business Solutions, LLC has added a new Affiliate Partner effective immediately. Based out of Toronto, Canada, AMR Group Limited will provide the facilitation of the Find the Lost Dollars Training Program to Canadian clients.

The Find the Lost Dollars Online Business Management Training Program is the leading group training course in North America teaching business skills to A&E firm professional staff. It is designed to change the mindset and behavior of technical staff in order to maximize project profitability. Delivered as a 10-week group training course combining online content with group discussions, it is based on June Jewell's best-selling book, "Find the Lost Dollars: 6 Steps to Increase Profits in Architecture, Engineering and Environmental Firms."

Canadian clients will now have expert coaches and consultants available to help them implement the best practices taught in the training and will benefit from the industry knowledge of AMR. June Jewell, President, AEC Business Solutions welcomes this new firm to the team:

“We are thrilled to have Barry and his outstanding team of industry and systems experts to help us launch our training program in Canada. Having AMR as a partner will help ensure that our clients in Canada receive expert guidance as they implement the training and improve their business management practices."

Barry Goman, AMR's Managing Director, adds “June's innovative program fits perfectly with our strategic direction and increased focus on training and education. We were fortunate to find a partner with AEC's expertise and genuine commitment to adding significant value to client organizations."

This Partnership will provide Canadian clients with a resource of a firm and consulting team that has over 25 years of experience in the A&E industry.

An informational and complimentary webinar will be presented at 11:30ET on April 12th. Register at: http://aecbusiness.com/amr-best-practices-running-profitable-ae-firm-webinar

AMR Group is a management advisory group with a focus on helping project-based organizations adopt and transition to new technologies and best practices. Many of Canada’s leading architectural, engineering, and environmental firms are clients. AMR’s specialties include business process improvement, software selection, systems implementation, executive coaching and staff training. http://amrgroup.ca

AEC Business Solutions offers team-based online Business Management Assessment and Training programs designed to transform architectural, engineering and environmental project managers and technical staff into business leaders. http://aecbusiness.com