DESUAR Spa Joins Downtown Los Angeles as Premiere Luxury Spa

DESUAR Spa is the best of relaxation. It is "Where Europe and Asia Meet Arabia."

DESUAR Spa will make a stylish debut of an exquisite spa in the Historic Core of Downtown Los Angeles. The flourishing city of Los Angeles is now home to DESUAR Spa at the vibrant city center and will serve as the first and only premiere spa in the heart of the city. DESUAR Spa is open for business at a temporary location and will launch their new 4,400 square foot spa in the late summer of 2017.

DESUAR Spa will feature top tier massages along with skin and beauty treatments at the new dazzling location which will be located in the Jewelry Trades Building. DESUAR Spa will be nestled on the busy corners of 5th and Broadway, which is busily moving forward with revitalization at the city center (http://www.bringingbackbroadway.com). DESUAR Spa is offering Pre-Opening Premium Membership Packages available at a special price prior to the grand opening. The concept behind the spa will be a crossover between various medium to high-end spas, “Where Europe and Asia Meet Arabia”and will feature the ultimate in services from around the globe. All of the services will take place in a unique designer space that will include eight treatment rooms, a reflexology room, one of a kind amenities such as a co-ed steam room, sauna, a Himalayan Salt/Sand/Water bed and a beer bath among other treatments. The city of Los Angeles is well known for its abundance of events, celebrity lifestyle, buzzing businesses, and some of the best restaurants and shopping in the nation which means that DESUAR Spa is the perfect balance to nurture the mind, body and spirit from the fast-paced life of the thriving city.

DESUAR Spa will feature an eccentric, tongue in cheek, and uniquely named menu of services. The description of the treatments will complement the edgy menu with names such as the “Nooner” or “Hard and Deeeep” which will make DESUAR Spa the most popular and unconventional day spa. DESUAR Spa uses all-natural essential massage oils and will offer top of the line skin products from Phytomer and Vie Collection. The finest products were selected to best suit the needs of the clients and will be available for at home treatments.

DESUAR Spa is proud to be a part of Downtown Los Angeles as the city moves forward. In 2015, GQ Magazine named Downtown L.A. "America's Next Great City” which is definitely very exciting, as Los Angeles is already a great city and always will be - but sadly there has been no truly upscale spa in the DTLA area, until now. DESUAR Spa is proud to serve the most dynamic and most densely populated residential areas in one of the world’s greatest cities.

The founder of DESUAR Spa is Deisy Suarez, who also founded DESUAR Cosmetics in 2004. Deisy is an expert in self-care and has over 13 years of experience in the industry in Los Angeles and New York. Deisy is philanthropist and entrepreneur that is dedicated to enriching the lives of others. Deisy fulfills this passion on a daily basis and is proud to have DESUAR Spa be a representation of her dedication. Deisy has expertise in spa management and is a nationally certified massage therapist and esthetician. Deisy is certified in Advanced Skin Analysis by Cidesco, and attended National Holistic Institute, Marinello School of Beauty, and UC Irvine for Spa and Hospitality Management.

For more information, please visit our official website http://www.spadesuar.com