Bottega Summer Boot Camp in Salt Lake City, Utah

This summer, high school students across Utah will participate in a coding boot camp with the ability to pursue additional education and work opportunities.

Success in Education: Code to Success partners with Bottega, a local company offering online and on-location coding curriculum for students and professionals, to offer the 9-week summer boot camp. The focus will be on exploring the fundamentals of software development that could help students land a coveted tech job in the future.

"We recognize that not every student will choose development as a career,” says Rick Folkerson, President of Success in Education and the creator of Keys to Success, a statewide program that gives recognition and scholarship opportunities to K-12 students as they achieve academic goals alongside their teachers.

“However,” Folkerson says, “we hope this opens doors for early learning and understanding of this growing field. We knew we could make a difference and that we had a solution that could work for students.”

Recent trends in Utah and across the nation will lead to a projected shortage of 1 million qualified applicants for development jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Currently, the technology sector is the fastest growing industry in the country, with no signs of slowing. “The ultimate goal of the Code to Success boot camps is to meet this demand and help young Utahns be better prepared for a high-tech future. So many young people could be happy and successful doing development, but they don’t necessarily think of themselves as fitting the developer stereotype. Tech has changed for good. Today there’s an app for everybody, and we need a workforce just as diverse,” said Bottega CEO Eric Wold.

Once students have been accepted into the program, they will receive licenses generously provided by Pluralsight. They will also be connected with mentors in local colleges and the tech business community who will help them develop their coding skills. Bottega is known for exceptional curriculum and favorable delivery models that meet the students where they are. “We chose Bottega based on their delivery strategy and outcome driven results. We look forward to providing value to the students with clear paths towards further education and work opportunities,” said Rick Folkerson.

In 2016, 93 students from Granite and Alpine school districts successfully graduated from the boot camp. This year’s boot camp will expand to 10 school districts and 14 campuses statewide, serving over 550 students.

Interested students, parents, educators, and business professionals are encouraged to visit the Code to Success website to learn more about applying or getting involved.