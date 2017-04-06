Including Kids Continues Construction During Autism Awareness Month

“It is so important for our society to recognize Autism Awareness Month, with one in every 68 children on the autism spectrum, building an inclusive community is more crucial now than it’s ever been." -Executive Director, Jennifer Dantzler

Including Kids, a non-profit organization that works with children and young adults with autism and other developmental delays, continues construction on its newest facility during April, designated Autism Awareness Month. Opening in August 2017, the new 2.5 acre campus will continue to provide intervention and instruction based programs that assist in application of language, academics, behavior management along with social, domestic, and vocational skills.

Other amenities in the new facility include specialty therapeutic areas and equipment, sports field, food garden, and a mock apartment to teach independent living skills. This larger center will allow Including Kids to serve even more families in the Greater Houston area.

Including Kids is reaching out to families in the community by organizing a variety of activities in honor of Autism Awareness Month. A Young Adult Social will be held on April 12, a free babysitting course, “Caring for Children With Autism” will be offered on April 29, a Parents’ Night Out on April 28, and much more. “It is so important for our society to recognize Autism Awareness Month,” says Including Kids’ Executive Director Jennifer Dantzler, “with one in every 68 children on the autism spectrum, building an inclusive community is more crucial now than it’s ever been.”

About Including Kids, Inc.

Located in Humble, Texas, Including Kids began in 2003 to provide research-based behavioral intervention and instruction for children and young adults with autism and related delays. Including Kids offers multiple programs, including a full-time therapeutic program, inclusion programs, after-school community outreach, and development programs. It has recently been named one of the top behavioral service providers in the country by The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence Distinction. For more information and a complete list of Autism Awareness Month events, visit http://www.includingkids.org