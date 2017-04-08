Fort Worth anticipates the opening of its newest and most unique family friendly attraction, SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium. SeaQuest is a completely interactive, “hands-on” aquarium experience where guests journey through specially themed exhibits and connect with the animals through various hands on encounters like feeding sharks, stingrays, birds and other animals along the way. The opening is expected in late 2017. In the meantime, SeaQuest offers new annual members of the aquarium a chance to brighten the lives of local families experiencing difficult times.

“At one time or another,” states co-owner, Brad Boyle, “all families experience hard times. At SeaQuest, we want everyone to enjoy the aquarium and all the amazing experiences it has to offer.”

For this reason SeaQuest Aquarium Fort Worth launches its “Buy an Ultimate Family Pass, and Give One Free” campaign. Using the promotion code “GIVE” when purchasing an Ultimate Family Pass, new members will receive an additional Family Pass FREE to give away to a deserving family in need. To take an advantage of this offer, go to http://seaquestaquariums.com/fortworth/annual-memberships/ to purchase your Ultimate Family Annual Pass and enter promo code “GIVE” at checkout.

“SeaQuest is a completely unique experience with over 30 exhibits designed around interaction,” said Brad Boyle. “This means that you will not just look at the animals and exhibits through a pane of glass, but rather enter into them and learn by touching, feeding and interacting with the animals.”

Interactive group adventures will also be a big part of the fun at SeaQuest in Fort Worth. Guests can experience an overnight Sleep with the Sharks, a Giant Octopus Encounter, a snorkel with stingrays and more. The aquarium will also host unforgettable birthday parties, classroom field trips, weddings and more as a private event venue.

Highlights include:

· 40,000 gallon tropical exhibit in our Caribbean Cove where guests can snorkel with stingrays and sharks!

· Hand feeding in bird aviaries in the Mayan Jungle

· Walk in reptile exhibits in the Amazon Rainforest

· Feeding and touching sharks in the Cape Cod Reef

· Interactive bird shows in Adventurers Boardwalk

· Reptile encounters in the Egyptian Desert

· Up close and personal with tropical Fish in Pirates Island

And so much more!

Construction is already under way in the Ridgmar Mall, located at 1888 Green Oaks Rd, Fort Worth, TX. For more information on SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium, visit their website at http://seaquestaquariums.com/fortworth/seaquest-experience/.

About SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium:

SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium brings Fort Worth the majestic wonders of our planet, ranging from rainforests and deserts to exotic marine life. Themed exhibits create an exciting quest for visitors as they make their way through the California Coast to the Amazon River. Guests are invited to connect with animals and their eco-systems through various hands-on activities, which include hand feeding sharks, stingrays, birds and tropical animals. Anyone in search of a more daring experience can enjoy walk-in aviaries, feeding caiman alligators or snorkeling in the premier 40,000-gallon exhibit filled with reef sharks, stingrays and hundreds of tropical fish. The attraction expects to open in late 2017 at Ridgmar Mall. Sea Quest Interactive Aquarium is an ideal venue for school field trips, birthday parties, and private events.

