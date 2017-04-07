InfoMart adds the 2017 Top Workplaces Award to several other honors focused on their company culture.

InfoMart, a leader in global background screening, has been named by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a 2017 Top Workplace. The Top Workplaces lists, administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey measuring workplace culture.

"The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. Oftentimes, people assume it's all about fancy perks and benefits." says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. "But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day--the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what's most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it's going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together." Claffey adds, "Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn't have a shot at being named a Top Workplace."

InfoMart adds the 2017 Top Workplaces Award to several other honors focused on their company culture, including a recent win as a Psychologically Healthy Workplace and a 4th consecutive year on the National Association of Business Resources' Best and Brightest list.

"We're honored to be recognized by the AJC. I've said before that our employees are our greatest strength, and this only further emphasizes that belief," says Tammy Cohen, president and founder of InfoMart. "Our 'I'M InfoMart' programs were designed to support employee engagement. The committees are led by our employees, and they cover everything from fitness to celebrations to volunteer work. They're the backbone of our company culture, and it's entirely in the hands of our staff. InfoMart appreciates the recognition, but if our company culture is worth celebrating, it's because we work as a team to create a positive environment."

About InfoMart

InfoMart is an industry leader in background screening services, providing businesses the information they need to make well-informed hiring decisions. With more than 27 years in business, InfoMart is a pioneer in developing innovative technology and screening services, from criminal history searches to verifications of employment. Accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), a designation earned by only 10% of the industry, InfoMart has also been recognized on Security Magazine's Security 500 and Workforce Magazine's Hot List. The company prides itself on its dedication to customers, innovation, and accurate reporting. For more information about InfoMart, please visit http://www.InfoMart-usa.com or call (770) 984-2727.

