Groundbreaking Ceremony for the New Central Pasco Emergency Room We are pleased to soon be able to provide residents of Central Pasco County convenient access to the same award winning quality emergency care that patients have come to expect from Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel closer to home.

Today, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel held a groundbreaking event for its new off-site emergency department in East Central Pasco County. Florida Hospital leadership, staff and community dignitaries attended the ceremony held this morning. Dozens of community members were in attendance including, Denyse Bales-Chubb, President and CEO of Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Pasco County Fire Chief Timothy Reardon and Mike Moore, Chair of the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners.

The off-site emergency room will be located on State Road 54 just east of the Suncoast Parkway in Pasco County.

“Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel has been continuously expanding to meet the needs of this ever-growing community. We are pleased to soon be able to provide residents of Central Pasco County convenient access to the same award winning quality emergency care that patients have come to expect from Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel closer to home,” said Denyse Bales-Chubb, President and CEO of Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel.

The new facility will be 18,000 square feet and will feature full service emergency care year-round, 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The building will house 24 beds along with state-of-the-art on-site imaging services such as X-ray, ultrasound, CT scans and laboratory services. The Emergency department will be staffed with board certified emergency medicine physicians as well as nurses who are highly trained in emergency care.

The new ER is tentatively scheduled to open in January 2018.

About Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel

From state-of-the-art equipment to the most intricate building details, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel was designed from the ground up to maximize healing, patient care and wellness. This full-service community hospital has 145 private patient rooms and features expert staff, specialty design and state-of-the art technology built for better patient care. Since opening in October of 2012, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel has been recognized as a leader in patient satisfaction, quality and safety. The hospital offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient health services, including surgery, imaging and rehabilitation services and emergency services for adults and children. The hospital features a 50,000-sq. ft. community Health & Wellness Center and a wide range of community offerings such as health and wellness presentations, screenings and events. Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel recently completed a massive expansion which involved 111,993 square feet of new construction and 10,834 square feet of renovation. In the expansion, the hospital added additional emergency rooms, inpatient rooms, surgical suites, a second Heart Catheterization Lab, and recovery/observation rooms as well as shelled space for future growth. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading, not-for-profit health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, please visit http://www.FHWesleyChapel.org.