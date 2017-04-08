Hochberg Preparatory’s 3rd Annual Gala Celebration

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to host this annual event where we can see that recognition is given to these outstanding pillars of our community. Come join these remarkable men and us to celebrate their achievements," said Dr. Marks.

Hochberg Preparatory School is pleased to announce that it will be hosting its 3rd Annual Gala and School Fundraiser. During the gala, we will pay honor to the “Men of Distinction” in the community. The event will take place on Saturday, May 20th at 7:00pm at the Diplomat Golf & Tennis Club in Hallandale Beach.

The Honorees’ include: Joel Hochberg, Hochberg Preparatory School Founder; Bob Shelley, City of Aventura Commissioner and Hochberg Preparatory School Trustee; Dr. Mike Cusnir, President of the Medical Staff at the Mount Sinai Medical Center and Medical Director of the Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Center; Dan Tartakovski, B’nai B’rith International Ambassador; Steven Gurowitz, President of Interiors by Steven G; and Harry Dornbusch, Owner of H&M Development.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to host this annual event where we can see that recognition is given to these outstanding pillars of our community. Come join these remarkable men and us to celebrate their achievements while helping raise money for Hochberg Prep,” said Dr. Marks, Head of School.

The Gala will feature live/silent auctions, casino games, a magician, and live music. Cocktails and dinner will be served. Tickets for the event are $180.00 per person and are available at http://www.hochbergprepgala.com. All proceeds from the event will be used for the Hochberg Preparatory Scholarship Program and other student programs. In addition to the fundraising event, the school is seeking sponsors. A wide range of sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information on sponsorship opportunities please contact Sher Klein, Event Chair at 786.251.2535.

Hochberg Preparatory School is a Jewish Preparatory school committed to developing tomorrow’s leaders by challenging high achieving students to reach their fullest potential academically, morally, and spiritually within a nurturing environment. The school accepts children from infancy through eighth grade.

About Hochberg Preparatory

Hochberg Preparatory School is a Jewish preparatory school committed to challenging high-achieving students to reach their fullest potential academically, morally and spiritually within a nurturing environment. Serving infants through eighth grade students, Hochberg Prep includes the Early Childhood Academy, Lower School, and Middle School on its campus in North Miami Beach, Florida. Hochberg Prep provides a highly advanced education focused on exceptional academics, built on the cornerstone of a rich Hebrew and Judaics program, and enhanced by art, music, physical education, technology and sports. South Florida’s only Jewish Prep school integrating a formal STEM academy (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics), Hochberg Prep provides a progressive, forward-thinking education in which to develop tomorrow’s leaders. For more information, call 305-933-6946 or visit http://www.hochbergprep.org.

Media Inquiries

For more information please contact Josh Glasser of AGENCY M at 954.414.4100 ext. 101 or josh(at)theagencym(dot)com