DXL Men's Outlet Opens in Pleasant Prairie, WI

Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the leading retailer of men's XL apparel, has opened a new DXL Men’s Outlet store in the state of Wisconsin. The new store is located at the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, 11601 108th Street. This new Outlet store joins its four “parent” DXL Men’s Apparel stores in "America's Dairyland,” but offers a different assortment of merchandise. The DXL Men’s Outlet store is a one-stop shop catering to the clothing needs and lifestyles of men who wear waist size 38”+ and size XL and up.

DXL Men’s Outlet stores take outlet shopping to a whole new level, with a spacious floor-plan, unique fixtures, and quality clothing from top designers and brands, as well as world-class customer service. Gone are the days of guys who wear waist size 38”+ and size XL having to shop end-of-rack merchandise in traditional retail stores, with limited to no service.

“We know that our customers who typically wear XL sizes have a harder time finding high-quality clothing and styles that look great, and we’re committed to providing them with a superior solution,” said David Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Destination XL Group, Inc. “DXL Men’s Outlet stores offer the perfect combination of quality, selection and service in one convenient location, making shopping easy and enjoyable so all men can look and feel their best, regardless of size.”

The Pleasant Prairie DXL Men’s Outlet store offers clothing from such top brands as Polo Ralph Lauren, Nautica Jeans, and Levi’s, as well as brands exclusive to DXL Men’s Outlet stores in XL sizes, such as Brooks Brothers. Customers will also find activewear from top names like Reebok, including team clothing from the NFL and MLB. In addition, private label brands such as Harbor Bay and True Nation will leave their mark at the new Pleasant Prairie DXL Men’s Outlet store.

The DXL Men’s Outlet store’s one-of-a-kind shopping experience carries through to destinationXL.com, where customers can access an even greater selection directly from the website. They can also verify if an item is in stock at the Pleasant Prairie store, and can even choose to have online purchases shipped to their local store for free.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the largest retailer of big and tall apparel in sizes XL and up, with operations throughout the United States, London, England, and Ontario, Canada. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. currently operate Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores, Rochester Clothing stores, DXL Men’s Apparel and Outlet stores and e-commerce sites, including DestinationXL.com and mobile site m.DestinationXL.com. DestinationXL.com offers a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for the bigger guy. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." Sizes start at 38” waist and XL including tall sizes, plus shoe sizes 10-16, in widths to 4E. Follow us on facebook.com/OfficialDXL, Twitter @DestinationXL and Instagram @destinationxl.