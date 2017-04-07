Johannesburg born recording artist, Ross Jack, makes his North American debut with the release of his stunning single “Fear the Rush,” today, April 7th on Radikal Records. After establishing himself in the industry as a prodigious beat-maker and producer for up and coming acts, Ross Jack decided to step out from the background and in front of the mic, releasing his mix-tape album, ‘Notes from the Wild’ in 2013. The album took the South African music scene by storm as single after single topped the national radio charts, with six singles in rotation making it into the 5FM Top 5 and two of them hitting the #1 spot. Now, Ross Jack brings his unique brand of hip-hop to North America with his strongest work to date, ‘Self Medicated.’

Taken from his forthcoming debut album, ‘Self Medicated,’ “Fear the Rush” is the perfect introduction to Ross Jack’s unique sound, combining soulful vocals with brooding, atmospheric instrumentals that showcases the kind of melodic hip-hop that propelled him to the top of the charts in South Africa. “Fear the Rush” was co-written by Arrow Benjamin, the co-writer and artist on Naughty Boy’s 2015 Top 10 smash hit “Runnin’ (Lose It All),” which also featured pop icon Beyoncé, and produced by Pete Boxsta (Petite Meller, James Arthur). When speaking to South Africa’s People magazine about the single, Ross stated “It is one of my favorite tracks because it just feels so different! I love the almost out bass line and the mood. Feels like gospel rap to me.” The music video for "Fear the Rush" is set to debut this month.

‘Self Medicated’ is a perfect blend of Ross Jack’s influences, taking the best sounds of Rap, RnB, Soul, Trip-Hop, and Pop to produce a unique style he refers to as “Stoner Pop.” Each track sees Ross Jack taking his creativity to the next level as his charismatic performance on the mic adapts to the album’s wide-range of production styles. Ross Jack succeeds by continuously blurring the lines between musical genres, creating an album that would appeal to fans of the electro-pop sounds of The Weeknd, and the smoked out swagger-filled bars of Mac Miller alike. Backed by lush production and massive hooks, ‘Self Medicated’ establishes Ross Jack as an artist to watch in 2017.

“Fear the Rush” is available along with an additional US single mix. The single is available for digital purchase on Bandcamp, Google Play, and iTunes. It is also available to stream on all major streaming platforms.

Ross Jack’s forthcoming album ‘Self Medicated’ is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play. The album will be available for digital purchase on all major platforms on Friday, April 28th. It will also be available for physical purchase at music retailers nationwide, on Amazon, Bandcamp, and in the Radikal Records web-store. ‘Self Medicated’ will be available to stream on all major streaming platforms.

About Radikal Records:

Established in 1990, and based just outside of NYC, Radikal Records is one of the United States’ leading independent record labels. In business for more than 25 years, they are focused on marketing, promoting, and distributing artists – not only to audiences in the USA, but also on a global basis to partners world-wide. Artists included on their roster over the years include: Kristian Nairn, Salt Ashes, 2 Unlimited, Zombie Nation, ATB, Yello, Schiller, Sinead O’Connor, Ayah Marar, and many others. For more information, visit: http://www.radikal.com