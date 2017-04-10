Daniel Osborne New Managing Director at TechnoMile

Mr. Osborne is a thought leader in the Salesforce ecosystem, he brings 10 years of experience in leading both commercial and government clients through their agile transformations on Salesforce.com.

“I joined TechnoMile because they truly understand the core value of Salesforce to the market. TechnoMile recognizes that a Salesforce implementation should never be a “discrete - moment in time” event. The value of Salesforce to an organization is the platform’s ability iterate at the same cadence that the organization is changing-- never leaving a gap between business process and what technology is able to support,” said Daniel Osborne.

As Managing Director, Daniel is responsible for developing new, and scaling TechnoMile’s suite of products and services that continue to enable customers realize their maximum value potential from the Salesforce platform.

"Daniel is an experienced and well known IT leader in the Salesforce.com ecosystem. He is an excellent addition to TechnoMile’s leadership team as we continue to grow our solutions and business. Daniel’s experience and significant industry knowledge is sure to help him lead our efforts to transform how IT is designed and deployed to serve our commercial and government clients," said Ashish Khot, CEO of TechnoMile

About TechnoMile

TechnoMile is a transformative cloud application and solution provider with experience in implementing industry specific business solutions for hundreds of enterprises. Through years of experience, TechnoMile has implemented cloud-based solutions that have revolutionized public sector and numerous industries most complex projects. TechnoMile has become a trusted brand, sought after to help solve complex challenges using modern technologies. As a leader in IT architecture, planning, development, and SaaS & PaaS applications; TechnoMile is focused on implementing modern technologies that enable advanced enterprises.