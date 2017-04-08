May 6th 2017 is Free Comic Book Day at Third Eye Comics

Third Eye Comics in Annapolis is one of the thousands of comic book shops around the world celebrating the largest event in the comic book industry on Saturday, May 6th: Free Comic Book Day (FCBD). Each year, thousands of participating stores give over six million comic books to millions of fans to introduce them to the wonders of comics.

“Free Comic Book Day is a great event for the whole community. Bringing everyone together, finding books for everyone to enjoy, and seeing people of all ages—children, teens, and adults—sharing our passion for comics is incredible," said Steve Anderson, owner of Third Eye Comics. “Even if you’ve never picked up a comic book, we want to welcome everyone to Third Eye Comics on May 6th, because there are so many amazing comics this year and we can’t wait to share them.”

This is the 9th year Third Eye Comics celebrates FCBD, offering the community a fun, family-oriented event where everyone can find a comic they’ll enjoy. With huge sales in-store, special local creator guests, face-painting, and more – it’ll be a day of comic book fun for the entire family.

“With awesome titles like Marvel Secret Empire, Wonder Woman, and Rick & Morty we’re sure there’s a comic book for everyone,” Anderson continued. “Comics are a fun and enduring form of entertainment for readers of all ages to dive into as imagination comes to life. Whether it be popular comics, film, television shows, or video games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Regular updates, information about comic books, and a list of participating publishers and their free comics are all online at http://www.freecomicbookday.com.

Free Comic Book Day kicks off at 9:00AM and runs until 8:00PM at Third Eye Comics 2027A West St., Annapolis, MD 21401. Call 410-897-0322, visit http://www.thirdeyecomics.com or follow facebook.com/thirdeyecomics for more information.

ABOUT FREE COMIC BOOK DAY—Celebrating its 16th year, Free Comic Book Day is the comic book specialty market’s annual event where participating comic book shops across North America and around the world give away comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their comic shops. The event is held the first Saturday in May and is the perfect opportunity to introduce friends and family to the many worlds of wonder available at local comic book shops. From super-heroes to slice-of-life to action/adventure and beyond, Free Comic Book Day has a comic book for everyone.