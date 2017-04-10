Dr. Michael Dym of 1-800-PetMeds - "10 Questions Your Veterinarian Wants You To Ask" As I often tell my clients, the word doctor literally means ’teacher’, and that should always be our primary role as caregivers to our clients.

The “10 questions your veterinarian wants you to ask during a visit” cover such important topics as the trustworthiness of internet pet care resources, evaluating the necessity of antibiotics, ways to manage health conditions for optimal quality of life, and other questions regarding pet health.

Learning to ask the right questions can help your pet get the best treatment advice to achieve long-term wellness goals and even increase longevity. Improved communication using these suggested questions will promote better understanding and cooperation between pet parents and pet health care providers.

While veterinarians are often relied upon to treat pets with acute illnesses and injuries, Dr. Dym feels that much more could and should transpire during veterinary visits. He explains, “as I often tell my clients, the word doctor literally means ’teacher’, and that should always be our primary role as caregivers to our clients.”

Pet parents should feel comfortable asking questions to ensure at-home care is appropriate and adequate to help their pets live longer, happier lives. The 1-800-PetMeds® list of “10 questions your veterinarian wants you to ask during a visit” is an ideal way to guide the conversation in a helpful direction that will most benefit your pet’s health in the long run.

1-800-PetMeds® makes it easy to get expert veterinary advice with the “Ask the Vet” feature at 1800PetMeds.com, as well as an extensive library of veterinarian written and/or approved pet health articles and instructional videos in the Education section of the website.

