www.NAELA.org National Healthcare Decisions Day reminds families about the many resources available to them and makes it easier to follow through with critical conversations on health care decisions with their loved ones.

The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) is once again supporting National Healthcare Decisions Day, a movement to “help people across the U.S. understand the value of advance healthcare planning.”

NAELA members take part in this annual event by providing information and resources to seniors, people with disabilities, and their families on executing documents such as health care powers of attorney and living wills in accordance with state laws.

“National Healthcare Decisions Day reminds families about the many resources available to them and makes it easier to follow through with critical conversations on health care decisions with their loved ones,” said NAELA President Catherine Anne Seal, CELA, CAP.

To receive a free NAELA brochure: “Questions and Answers When Looking for an Elder and Special Needs Law Attorney,” contact Communications Manager Abby Matienzo by email [amatienzo(at)naela(dot)org] or phone at 703-942-5711 #230.

Find an elder law or special needs planning attorney in your area using NAELA’s Member Directory.

About NAELA

Members of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) are attorneys who are experienced and trained in working with the legal problems of aging Americans and individuals of all ages with disabilities. Established in 1987, NAELA is a non-profit association that assists lawyers, bar organizations, and others. The mission of NAELA is to establish NAELA members as the premier providers of legal advocacy, guidance, and services to enhance the lives of people with special needs and people as they age. NAELA currently has members across the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit NAELA.org.

# # #