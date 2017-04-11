The SeniorCare Investor will host an important webinar— Investing in the CCRC and Independent Living Market —on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at 1:00 PM ET. A recording of the webinar will also be made available following its live presentation. The webinar is part of the Interactive Webinar Series.

Most of the attention in the seniors housing market has been on assisted living and memory care, but CCRCs and independent living retirement communities have existed for a longer time and, post Great Recession, have performed remarkably well. Occupancy has been high and the sector has not seen the new development boom that other markets saw. Many investors and lenders became more comfortable with need-driven alternatives such as assisted living and memory care, but residents continue to flock to independent living and CCRCs. Values have been high and investor demand growing.

Steve Monroe, Editor of The SeniorCare Investor and moderator of the panel, will pose relevant topics such as: How to value a CCRC; Whether buyers prefer stand-alone IL or with memory care and assisted living; Who is buying CCRCs and IL Communities and why; Why IL buyers are not buying CCRCs; Where cap rates are trending and why; What is happening in the development market for IL and CCRCs and Whether they will suffer in the next recession as much as the last one.

Our panel of experts will include, Breck Collingsworth, CEO, Resort Lifestyle Communities, Adam Kane, Senior Vice President, Erickson Living and Rick Swartz, Executive Managing Director, Cushman & Wakefield.

If you’re interested in this topic, then you won’t want to miss the live webinar on April 27, 2017, at 1:00 pm ET, or miss out on the recording that will be available following the webinar.

Please visit https://products.levinassociates.com/downloads/1704b-webinar/ or call 203-846-6800 for more information about this interactive webinar.

