ApartunityBridge offers corporate housing companies a comprehensive solution to automatically connect and distribute their apartment inventory from their Oscar system through a robust channel manager provided by Travelline, Inc. By linking the Oscar system to the Internet and multiple online travel agencies (like Booking.com, Expedia, Agoda, HRS, etc.), corporate housing and furnished apartment companies will now be able to seamlessly have their apartments booked online in real time. Consumers are now able to book an apartment via a “live” booking system while Oscar clients are able to receive reservations automatically into their Oscar system – mirroring the hotel booking experience. In addition, Apartunity provides each furnished apartment company with a robust search engine which will allow bookings directly on their website.

“ApartunityBridge is a game changer for the industry. In a small market like Jersey City, the number of bookings we have received over the past 9 months is astonishing. We now have global reach through the various OTA’s and can now have guests from all over the world contact us who never would have been able to find us before. Additionally, I am very excited to be working with the premier property management system in the industry and management team from Software Answers. Our combined industry experience technology expertise, and customer base put Apartunity at the forefront of the technology revolution of the industry and squarely puts Apartunity in the unique position of leading the industry forward,” said Frank Laufer, President of ABA-Ideal Furnished Housing and Apartunity, LLC. Combining this software to the continually expansive Oscar platform provides each user the opportunity for increased revenue generation from a multitude of new sources worldwide.

“I am very excited to announce the integration with Apartunity. This integration will allow our client base to compete directly with the hotel industry driving an increase in revenue while reducing overall vacancy for our clients,” said Christopher P. Couture, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer for Software Answers, Inc.

About Apartunity , LLC.

Apartunity was founded by long-term corporate housing veterans (Frank Laufer, Tony Iemma, & Liz Levy) in conjunction with one of the largest Hotel software companies, Travelline, Inc. Together they took top of the line Internet software technology and married it with real corporate housing industry expertise and knowledge to provide the most customized Internet software the corporate housing industry has ever seen.

http://www.apartunity.com

About Software Answers, Inc.

As the leader in corporate housing and serviced apartment software since 1995, Software Answers has committed itself to being the most comprehensive and efficient property management system available. Currently, Software Answers works with hundreds of companies across ten countries who trust the software and services provided by the company.

http://www.softwareanswers.com

