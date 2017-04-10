Ineo is proud to have been shortlisted for two Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards from the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM): Most Innovative Use of technology in Global Mobility – Assignee Management, as well as Expatriate Banking and Financial Services Innovation of the Year.

EMMA Award winners will be announced at a ceremony and dinner, held the evening of May 4th during the FEM Americas Summit in Denver, CO May 3-4 at the Marriott City Center.

This nomination highlights Ineo’s dedication to continuous innovation, exceptional service, and support of its clients’ mobility programs in the US and around the world. With more than 28 years of experience developing client-centered solutions, Ineo’s unmatched global mobility knowledge positions it as the industry’s premier provider of financial, technology, and tax services.

In attendance will be Ineo’s President, Jason Arnold; Chief Technology Officer, Dan Duffy; as well as Senior Vice President of Global Mobility, Katie Lenehan. Ineo will also host a roundtable discussion titled Resolving Business Issues Through Global Mobility Technology, moderated by Duffy and Lenehan.

About Ineo

Ineo is the global mobility industry’s premier technology, tax, and financial services company, and the industry’s most trusted knowledge source. The first to bring deep tax and technology expertise to the business of relocation services, we continue to lead our increasingly complex industry with customized solutions for every client challenge.