1 Million for Work Flexibility Launches Work Flexibility Policy Page

1 Million for Work Flexibility (1MFWF), the first national initiative creating a collective voice in support of flexible workplaces, today announced the addition of its Work Flexibility Policy Page, a comprehensive resource providing details on proposed and enacted U.S. city, state, and federal legislation that addresses flexible work issues. The policy page cites legislation in thirty three states, as well as a federal section. The majority of states have work flexibility policies that apply to state workers. States that have (or include cities that have) farther-reaching workplace flexibility laws include California, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Washington.

“We launched this policy page to help improve everyone’s access to information on the existing legislation and proposals around work flexibility,” said Emma Plumb, the Director of 1 Million for Work Flexibility. “As the movement for work flexibility grows stronger and more companies adopt formal work flexibility policies, it’s critical that workers and businesses are better educated about the legal landscape of workplace flexibility, and better equipped to pursue their own agendas in moving work flexibility forward.”

