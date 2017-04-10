International internship provider The Intern Group (TIG) is pleased to announce its four 2017 scholarship winners. A total of US$9,500 in program expenses will be covered by the company in order to facilitate international internships for these four outstanding young professionals seeking global experiences.

Of the four scholarships offered in 2017, The Intern Group’s 2017 Global Leadership Grant to Australia will go to Daniel Coleman. This US$2,500 scholarship will cover half of the international internship program fee for Coleman to spend six weeks in Melbourne, Australia.

Coleman is in the process of earning his Masters of Studies in British and European History at Oxford University. With his sights set on earning his Ph.D. in the United States, Coleman is eager to earn real-world work experience outside of Europe.

“It is cliché, but in an increasingly globalized world international experience is very important in certain fields of business, research or professional work,” said Coleman, who will be working in either Journalism and Media or Law during his six weeks in Melbourne.

According to Coleman, the Global Leadership Grant was crucial in realizing this unique professional and cultural opportunity.

“I’m very pleased (and surprised) that I was awarded the Australia grant, as the competition was fierce. Funding is usually the most important obstacle for most people seeking to work or study abroad, and I’m no different. Scholarships like these help those who don’t have immediate access to it,” said Coleman.

“I’m hoping I can make the very best of all the opportunities available to me to help me get a clearer idea of how to achieve my aims. The networks offered by The Intern Group and the number of people who can offer me advice while on an internship is the most important factor for me.”

In addition to networking opportunities and professional international experience, Coleman is looking forward to learning about business culture in Melbourne, better understanding Australian politics and meeting like-minded people from different parts of the world.

“I hope to meet a lot of people on the program who are in the same position as me, with strong ideas of what they want to achieve, but still unsure as to the best means of achieving them. This is the first major step I’ve taken in my life completely outside of anything I know. No one I know has applied for an Intern Group position before, for example, and I only know a few people my age who have worked abroad for any significant period of time. Skills required, the culture of work, structures of arguments and market details vary around the world and I’m looking forward to familiarizing myself with these new approaches in my chosen fields.”

