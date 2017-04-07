International law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP received multiple honors at Global M&A Network’s 9th Annual Turnaround Atlas Awards, April 4, 2017 in New York. The Turnaround Atlas Awards honor the excellence of the year’s top deals and firms in restructuring, distressed M&A, and turnaround transactions.

“Corporate Turnaround of the Year” award for its role in C&J Energy Services Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization

o The transaction team was led by David B. Kurzweil and Shari L. Heyen, and included Karl D. Burrer, Lenard M. Parkins, and David R. Eastlake.

“Consumer Services Restructuring of the Year” award for its role in Last Call Guarantor’s acquisition by Fun Eats and Drinks, an affiliate of Kelly Investment Group

o The transaction team was led by Nancy A. Mitchell and Nancy A. Peterman, and included John D. Elrod, Matthew L. Hinker, and Dennis A. Meloro.

“Entertainment Services Restructuring of the Year” award for its role in SFX Entertainment’s Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization

o The transaction team was led by Mitchell, and included Maria J. DiConza, Nathan A. Haynes, Hinker, and Meloro.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice

Greenberg Traurig’s Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice provides clients with the insight and knowledge that come with decades of advisory and litigation experience handling highly complex issues that arise in reorganizations, restructurings, workouts, liquidations and distressed acquisitions and sales as well as cross-border proceedings. The team offers clients a broad multidisciplinary approach supported by a nationally recognized practice that has been engaged in many of the key complex restructurings and bankruptcies of our time.

