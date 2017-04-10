Pink Guava “Tropical fruits continue to see strong growth across all segments of the fermented beverage world, with no signs of slowing down,” says Chris Hodge, director of sales for fermentation at Oregon Fruit Products.

Oregon Fruit Products LLC today released its next flavor in its limited series for the fermentation market: pink guava puree, adding to the company’s extensive portfolio of premium specialty fruit the products are designed for the craft beverage industry.

Like all of Oregon Fruit for Fermentation products, the fruit is carefully selected for maximum ripeness and flavor and pureed into a velvet-smooth consistency so that it is ready for incorporating into a variety fermented beverages, including beer, cider, mead, spirits, wine, and kombucha. The puree contains 100 percent pink guava juice and pulp, with no added sugar, preservatives or additives. The taste is reminiscent of similarly sweet and medium-acid fruits such as papaya, melon, and pear, with a very aromatic, rich bouquet.

“Tropical fruits continue to see strong growth across all segments of the fermented beverage world, with no signs of slowing down,” says Chris Hodge, director of sales for fermentation at Oregon Fruit Products. “In 2016 we introduced mango, passion fruit, and pineapple as limited time offerings. Our customers loved them so much that we made them a permanent part of the product line. We hope that pink guava puree will follow suit and help our partners stay on the cutting edge of innovation.”

Samples of the pink guava puree will be available at Oregon Fruit booth #1119 at the Craft Brewers Conference, April 10-13, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

About Fruit for Fermentation Purees

All of Oregon Specialty Fruit purees are aseptically packaged to ensure shelf-stable, clean fruit brewers can count on. The product is minimally processed to ensure the best fresh fruit flavor and color. Most of the purees have a shelf life of 18 months in ambient temperature.

Oregon Fruit’s pink guava puree is now available in 42 lb. bag-in-box. The product is certified kosher, made in the U.S.A., non-GMO, gluten-free and vegetarian. Oregon Fruit Products does not use, nor does it allow, any of the eight major allergens (milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, soy and wheat) in the products or processing areas.

Oregon Fruit Products LLC

Founded in 1935, Oregon Fruit Products offers a complete line of canned, frozen and shelf-stable premium fruit for consumers, foodservice operators and ingredient sales. The company is located in Salem, Oregon and can be found on the web at http://www.oregonfruit.com and http://www.fruitforbrewing.com.