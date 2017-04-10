Email Hosting Provider Greatmail LLC Releases Groupware Edition

Now we have an affordable and easy to use option for clients needing enterprise class synchronization and sharing between desktop computers and mobile devices.

Email services provider Greatmail LLC is has added a Groupware Edition to the company's high availability email hosting service.

The Groupware Edition bridges the gap between standard email hosting and hosted Exchange enabling customers to synchronize and share mail, calendar and contacts data across major email clients and mobile devices.

Available to both new and existing customers, the Groupware Edition supports Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync and CalDAV/CardDAV protocols. Starting at $2 per mailbox per month, the service is an affordable option for businesses requiring Microsoft Exchange-like features and functionality.

Greatmail's Groupware Edition includes autodiscovery in email clients and on mobile devices supporting Exchange ActiveSync. Groupware Edition webmail allows users to configure and set sharing preferences for calendars, contacts and folders. Administrators continue to manage user mailboxes via an intuitive web based admin panel.

"Now we have an affordable and easy to use option for clients needing enterprise class synchronization and sharing between desktop computers and mobile devices,” says company spokesperson Ryan Hess. “Hosted Exchange certainly sets the standard, but it comes with a price tag that deters many potential customers. Our Groupware Edition brings the price within reach for these users. And administrators absolutely love the ease configuring clients and phones with Exchange ActiveSync.”

The monthly cost for Groupware Edition email hosting ranges from $2 to $2.50 per mailbox depending on storage. Activating a Groupware Edition email hosting plan requires a minimum purchase of 10 mailboxes.

Greatmail has been in business since 2003 and has been widely used by businesses ranging in size from small start-ups to large enterprises and service providers.

The company specializes in basic POP3/IMAP email hosting but also offers Hosted Exchange, Hybrid Exchange and SMTP Hosting for marketing and transactional sending.

Greatmail's email hosting is a fully managed service and includes domain email addresses, antivirus and spam protection, web based administration, support for desktop applications like Apple Mail, Thunderbird and Outlook, SSL/TLS encryption and compatibility with iOS, Android and BlackBerry mobile platforms.

US based Greatmail is headquartered in Austin, TX with data center locations in North America and Europe.