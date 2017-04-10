Larson Electronics LLC Releases New Explosion Proof LED String Light

Explosion Proof LED String Lights These explosion proof LED string lights contain advanced drivers that automatically sense the temperature of each individual light and adjust the energy frequency accordingly.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new strand of explosion proof string lights to be added to its catalog this week. This strand of explosion proof string lights produces a total of 13,200 lumens of high-intensity LED light for illumination within hazardous areas and potentially explosive work environments.

These explosion proof LED string lights (EXHL-SL-10-LE1-BC-1227-E2E) operate on 120 to 277V AC and are available in two lighting configurations: spot and flood. There are ten explosion proof LED lamps on the string, connected by 10' of 16/3 SOOW cord between each lamp. These LED string lights are rated NEMA Type 3, 4, 4X, 7 (B,C,D) and 9 (E,F,G) and designed to withstand the rigors of demanding environmental and operating conditions while remaining lightweight. These explosion proof string lights feature a dual mount system that prevents them from moving around and helps to maintain the focus of the beam during operation. They can also be daisy chained, enabling operators to connect multiple lights together to plug into a single power source.

"One great thing about these LED string lights is that you don't have to worry about them getting too hot and quitting on you," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC." These explosion proof LED string lights contain advanced drivers that automatically sense the temperature of each individual light and adjust the energy frequency accordingly. This feature helps to eliminate the biggest reason for premature LED failure and create less worry for you."

