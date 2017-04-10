As a leading and proven OEM processor of high quality placental tissue biologics we are thrilled to be providing turn-key solutions for companies looking to add an innovative FastActing™ amniotic membrane

This suturable BioECM becomes the third in HRT’s membrane offering, designed to give surgeons additional handling options to solve the unique application needs of various procedures.

This new product launch continues to add to the milestones achieved in 2017, where the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approved HRT’s FastActing® membrane skin substitute for high-cost bundle payment status under its unique HCPCS code Q4163. This status allows for enhanced reimbursement at hospital outpatient and hospital-affiliated ambulatory facilities, expanding patient access to this next-generation biologic.

“As a company, our mission is to create the most viable biologic solutions, so patients have the best opportunity for a successful outcome, as shown in our previous wound study with our proprietary FastActing™ membranes,” said Chris Sharp CEO, Skye Biologics. “ As a leading and proven OEM processor of high quality amniotic and placental tissue biologics we are thrilled to be providing numerous turn-key solution for those companies looking to add an innovative FastActing™ amniotic membrane product line up for surgical applications or advanced wound care.”

“We are committed to developing new, innovative product formulations to meet the various needs of physicians and the patients they treat. We pride ourselves on our HydraTek Process and how well we preserve the biologic integrity of these tissues. Historically this has not been a consideration by many biologic and tissue processors.”

FastActing Amniotic Membranes are part of HRT’s & Skye’s extensive line of amniotic and placental products designed to help support proper tissue remodeling while modulating scarring and inflammation. Skye products are processed with the next-generation HydraTek® Technology that has been independently validated to maintain the majority of natural collagens, growth factors, and BioActive® molecules found in natural, unprocessed placental tissues. HydraTek, utilizing its proprietary BioAware™ System is designed to better preserve the products' natural biomechanical structure by scientifically controlling moisture levels versus traditional heat-baking or lyophilization systems and avoids the use of harsh chemical rinses.

About HRT and Skye® Biologics

HRT® is an innovative biomedical processor and marketer of specialized human tissue biologics for numerous clinical settings. Our proprietary HydraTek® technology was developed to produce the most extensive line of placental tissue grafts, providing optimized configurations for surgical applications and non-operative treatments. HydraTek is validated with leading efficacy on processing quality, safety, and performance. Over 150,000 placental tissue grafts have been utilized in various specialties including wound care, orthopedics, sports medicine, foot and ankle and ocular.

