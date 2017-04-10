No chapter is more important to the Qur’an than the opening – Al-Fatiha. In this chapter, the principles and practices of Islam are established. For believers, these essentials of faith guide them on the right path. In The Opening: Al-Fatiha, M. Fethullah Gülen offers up a close reading of the Qur’an’s first chapter. Gülen has spent his life living and breathing true Islam – the Islam of Rumi and Said Nursi – and his analysis is deeply rooted in Islamic tradition. For readers unfamiliar with the Qur’an, his writing offers a rich, detailed introduction to Islam and its holy book. For scholars or devoted believers, his unique style will provide a fresh take on material that they think they know well.

At a time when Islam is the most misunderstood faith in the world, Fethullah Gülen has proven himself a voice of clarity and reason. His understanding that Islam is a religion of peace, and his efforts to build bridges of dialogue between diverse faiths and peoples, have introduced millions of people to the true Islam – the Islam of Al-Fatiha.

M. Fethullah Gülen is one of the most influential scholars in the Muslim world today. His ideas have inspired millions to take part in a civic movement of intercultural and interfaith dialogue and educational activism, which produced hundreds of quality schools and dialogue organizations all over the world. Gülen is the author of numerous books, including The Essentials of the Islamic Faith, Questions and Answers about Islam, Key Concepts in the Practice of Sufism, Pearls of Wisdom, and Toward a Global Civilization of Love and Tolerance. His official website is http://fgulen.com/en/.

Title: The Opening: Al-Fatiha by M. Fethullah Gülen

9781597843928. 144 pages, $14.95, May 2017

Distributed By: NBN - National Book Network