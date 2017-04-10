April 10, 2017, a new clinical trial report released today compares the significance of historic results treating Acute Leukemia patients vs clinical trial data reported by Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM). The clinical trial review was released by Pluvia Securities Research (PSR).

The report reviews data from 122 malignant and non-malignant patients treated with BPX-501 (Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, clinical trial identifier NCT01865617 & NCT02065869). Leukemia patients treated by Bellicum, (n=35) had an overall survival rate of 94% at 6 months compared to a historical 6 month leukemia survival rate of 78% (source: National Donor Marrow Program)

56 patients with non-malignant blood disorders are also treated in the Bellicum trial. These include patients with Sickle Cell disease, Thalassemia Major and Wiscott-Aldrich. The report issued by PSR compares historical survival of these diseases at 1yr (82-92%) with 100% survival of patients treated by Bellicum BPX-501.

The full PSR Clinical Trial Review of Bellicum BPX-501 is available for free download (here)

