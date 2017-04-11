Hartman vREIT XXI, Inc. Acquires Remaining Interest in Village Pointe

Village Pointe Shopping Center The addition of Village Pointe’s remaining interest to vREIT XXI’s portfolio allows us to continue adding value to shareholders while also offering a diverse range of solutions to retail tenants in the San Antonio market.

Village Pointe is a 54,246 square foot shopping center located on the feeder of US Highway 281, between Brook Hollow Boulevard and Thousand Oaks, in San Antonio. Built in 1982 and renovated in 2015, Village Pointe has impressive infill demographics that include a population of nearly 233,000 and an average household income of approximately $93,000; both within a five-mile radius. The Property is located within five miles of San Antonio International Airport via US Highway 281. Village Pointe boasts superior visibility with over 500 feet of highway frontage, a large monument sign and a daily vehicle count of approximately 168,000 along US Highway 281.

Village Pointe was 92% leased, as of January 31, 2017, to a diverse blend of national and local tenants including SA Bike World, a cycling sales and service retailer; Top Brass, a retailer of tactical apparel and accessories; and ABDEP, an optical retailer. All of the tenant leases for Village Pointe are triple-net leases.

“The addition of Village Pointe’s remaining interest to vREIT XXI’s portfolio allows us to continue adding value to shareholders while also offering a diverse range of solutions to retail tenants in the San Antonio market,” said Al Hartman, CEO.

About Hartman vREIT XXI and Hartman XX

Hartman vREIT XXI and Hartman XX are Texas-centric real estate investment companies formed to acquire, develop and operate a diverse portfolio of value-oriented commercial properties—those with significant potential for growth in income and value from re-tenanting, repositioning, redevelopment, and operational enhancements. For additional information about these investments, please visit http://www.HartmanREITs.com.

About Hartman

Hartman has extensive experience acquiring, owning, managing and leasing commercial office, retail, light industrial and warehouse properties located in Texas. Since 1983, Hartman and its affiliated entities (including founder, Allen R. Hartman) have sponsored 23 programs and acquired interests in more than 90 real assets totaling approximately $660 million as of September 30, 2016.

This material contains forward-looking statements regarding the business and financial outlook of Hartman vREIT XXI and Hartman XX and its advisors that are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ from the statements contained in this material. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements were made and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements that may become untrue as a result of subsequent events.

THIS IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO SELL NOR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN OR DESCRIBED ELSEWHERE. AN OFFERING IS MADE ONLY BY PROSPECTUS FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (“SEC”) OR PURSUANT TO A VALID EXEMPTION. A COPY OF THE CURRENT PROSPECTUS OR OFFERING DOCUMENT MUST BE MADE AVAILABLE TO YOU IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OFFERING AND SHOULD BE READ IN ORDER TO MORE FULLY UNDERSTAND THE IMPLICATIONS AND RISKS OF THE OFFERING TO WHICH IT RELATES. NON-TRADED REIT INVESTMENTS ARE NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS. INFORMATION ABOUT INVESTING IN A SPECIFIC NON-TRADED REIT MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A PROSPECTUS, WHICH SHOULD BE READ PRIOR TO INVESTING.

Neither the SEC nor any other U. S. state or federal regulator has passed on or endorsed the merits of any offering or securities described herein or confirmed the adequacy or accuracy of the prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is unlawful.

All information contained in this material is qualified in its entirety by the terms of a current prospectus. Investors should consider a program’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. The achievement of any goals is not guaranteed. For more complete information about investing in any program, including risks, charges and expenses, refer to the program’s prospectus. Securities offered through Hartman Real Assets Securities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, 2909 Hillcroft, Ste. 420, Houston, Texas 77057 (800) 880-2212.