Midnight Sun Home Care Acquires Home Care Division from CareNet, Inc.

Midnight Sun Home Care, a premier senior care company in Anchorage, is pleased to announce the acquisition of another highly respected local provider’s in-home care division. CareNet, Inc. was recently approached by a national franchise for acquisition of their home care division, but chose instead to sell their home care line of business to Midnight Sun Home Care, citing the agencies’ similar values, philosophies, and Alaskan business roots as deciding factors.

CareNet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is owned by local residents and registered nurses Brett and Lorna Mills. CareNet, Inc. will continue to offer private nursing care management, but will no longer offer in-home caregivers. They will refer those looking for in-home caregiving services to Midnight Sun Home Care.

“CareNet, Inc. has had the privilege of caring for seniors in the Anchorage community for 21 years,” says Owner Lorna Mills, RN. “We are excited to see our non-medical home care services continue under the Midnight Sun Home Care banner.”

The acquisition will provide Midnight Sun Home Care clients and their loved ones with additional coverage as the agency’s staff expands. The transition will also allow CareNet, Inc.’s caregiving staff to continue working for a locally owned company.

“We are honored to have been specifically chosen by CareNet, Inc. to carry on their in-home caregiving services, and we are excited to welcome CareNet’s dedicated caregivers to our team as we continue providing care for Alaskans by Alaskans,” says Kevin Turkington, Founder and Owner of Midnight Sun Home Care.

Midnight Sun Home Care is a private duty home care agency offering non-medical personal care services to clients in Anchorage, Alaska and the Mat-Su Valley area. Founded in 2002, Midnight Sun Home Care is committed to delivering the highest level of person-centered, relationship-focused, and coordinated in-home care and communication.