Dimensional Insight’s Diver Platform touches more than 80 percent of all wine and spirits products on the market.

Dimensional Insight, a developer of business intelligence (BI) solutions for complex and highly regulated industries, today announced that its award-winning BI capabilities will be exhibited at this year’s Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Convention & Exposition from April 18-21, 2017 in Grande Lakes Orlando, FL.

Dimensional Insight’s Diver Platform™ touches more than 80 percent of all wine and spirits products on the market. With Diver and its related applications, customers are able to gain insight into sales performance, promotions management, incentives programs, and more. At this year’s WSWA convention, Dimensional Insight will provide demos of its solutions designed to benefit wine and spirits distributors and suppliers, such as Program Advisor and DiveTab.

In addition to showcasing its BI solutions, Dimensional Insight will be accompanied by beverage alcohol distributor Lipman Brothers, who is scheduled to speak about the success the company has seen through the use of Program Advisor. More details on the session, The Changing Role of Sales in a Connected World, are included below:



Who: Susan Adkins, Diver Administrator at Lipman Brothers

What: Susan will discuss how Lipman Brothers empowered management and sales teams to succeed with programs and payouts through the implementation of Dimensional Insight’s Program Advisor.

When: Thursday, April 20, 2017, 11:00 am

Where: JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes; Del Lago 3/4 (lower level)

Why: Learn how tracking programs and payouts, both onsite and remotely, can positively impact ROI across business functions for the wine and spirits industry.

This discussion will be followed by a presentation from Mike Brockway, Consulting Director for Beverage Alcohol and Supply Chain at Dimensional Insight, which will provide a first-hand look at the company’s mobile BI solution DiveTab. In addition, Mike will discuss how mobile technology has shaped how business is conducted in the wine and spirits sector, allowing for enhanced efficiency, collaboration and communication.

If you are interested in meeting with Dimensional Insight at WSWA, please visit: http://info.dimins.com/WSWAVIPAPPT.html.

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight is a leading provider of business intelligence (BI) solutions. The company offers a complete portfolio of BI capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight’s Diver Platform™ consistently ranks as a top performing business intelligence platform by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing and beverage alcohol industries. For more information, please visit http://www.dimins.com.

Dimensional Insight, Program Advisor, DiveTab and Diver Platform are trademarks of Dimensional Insight. Other company names, product names and company logos mentioned herein are the trademarks, or registered trademarks of their respective owners.