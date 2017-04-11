The purpose of HubLinked is to enable our clients and employees to achieve their maximum potential.

CIO Review Magazine has named ISU CORP, a leading software development enterprise, one of the Top 20 Most Promising Project Management Solution Providers. CIO Review Magazine, based in California, is the leading source that shares innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solutions providers, upcoming hot enterprises and is a neutral source for technology decision makers.

ISU Corp was selected among many companies in North America, by a distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs, CMOs, VCs, analysts and the entire CIO Review editorial board. ISU joins the ranks of top software development service providers, using their own project management solutions for maximum client success. ISU Corp has developed two platforms that have been a key factor to their accomplishments, IS Unified and HubLinked.

Read in CIO Review

About ISU Corp

ISU Corp is a high-tech Company specializing in professional software development and consulting.

We have a comprehensive team of IT professionals that bring to the company many years of experience in a wide variety of technologies. We write software applications for various corporations and see our projects through from beginning to end. We provide our services to a wide variety of businesses; ISU Corp is partnered with organizations in retail, insurance/finance, analytical solutions (LIMS), social media and education.

Our main focus is on our clients as they are the only reason we are in business. We always go the extra mile to ensure their satisfaction with our work. We think of our clients as our partners, and we strongly believe that if we help them succeed in their individual projects, we succeed with them.

We strive to create a win-win environment, where partnership, honesty and professionalism mandate every task we conduct for our clientele.

We are start-up specialists when it comes to software development and management. Our agile approach, doing small iterations at a time, ensures that we can review your business requirements on a weekly basis to better meet your company's goals and expectations.

Learn More About ISU Corp