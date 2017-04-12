New Fixed Blade Hunting Knife Inspired by Alaskan Bear Hunts

CRKT® Humdinger™

Several years ago, Ken Onion ventured north for a bear hunt on America’s last frontier. The Humdinger™ is the one he wished would have existed when he was elbow-deep field dressing the grizzly his team took down. And with a strong black oxide finish, this 6” blade, designed for long, sweeping motions, will break down big game and get it straight to the freezer.

A grippy thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) handle provides a firm grip even if gutting game in the pouring rain. Once the job is done, a quick wipe will do, then securely back into the polypropylene sheath it goes.

The Humdinger™ is built with an extremely simple design. Fewer components directly translate to a stronger, more efficient knife. There’s no need for frills or aesthetics when one is hundreds of miles from anywhere.

Out in bear country, one can’t afford to go without an outstanding knife—on that account, the Humdinger™ delivers.

The Humdinger™ manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $89.99

https://www.crkt.com/humdinger.html

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

HUMDINGER™

SKU: K110KKP

Blade: Length: 5.973” (151.7 mm)

Edge: Plain Steel: 65Mn Carbon Steel

Finish: Black Oxide

Thickness: 0.180” (4.5 mm)

Overall: 11.438” (290.5 mm)

Weight: 9.4 oz. (266.4 g)

Handle: Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Style: Fixed Blade Knife w/Sheath

Sheath: Material: Polypropylene

Weight: 5.7 oz. (161.5 g)

