Gilbane Expands Team in Arizona with Strategic New Hires

Gilbane Building Company is proud to welcome Fred Lindenmuth, Jonathan Lien, and Brad Murawsky to its Phoenix, Arizona team. Fred Lindenmuth has joined in the role of Project Executive. He brings more than 25 years of experience to the team with a strong background in the healthcare sector. He is a graduate from the University of Illinois at Chicago with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Jonathan Lien has joined the team as Senior Project Manager. He brings more than 17 years of experience ranging from estimating to project management, and has worked in various international locations. Jonathan has extensive experience in the education, military, government, commercial, and civic market sectors.

Brad Murawsky has joined the team as General Superintendent. He is a transfer from our Gilbane Midwest operations. Brad brings more than 30 years of experience to the team and has extensive experience in the educational, residential, commercial and civic project sectors.

“We are very pleased to welcome these new hires and transfers to the Arizona team,” says John Clays, Arizona Team Leader, “our volume of work is increasing and adding these experienced veterans will ensure we meet client expectations.”

