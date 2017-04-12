Century 21 Real Estate Agent Award Winners Announced

I pride myself and my work on the service I give to my customers.

Century 21 Tenace Realty announced its 2016 top performing agents from 13 categories.



Among the winners was Lexsine Mitchell, who received the 2016 Top Quality Producer Award. This award is a core initiative for Century 21 Tenace Realty in that it provides feedback to real estate agents to enhance their quality service pledge to their customers. At its core, this award recognizes consistent and outstanding service.



“I pride myself and my work on the service I give to my customers,” said Mitchell. She went on to say, “it truly is an honor to be recognized by the Century 21 System.”



Mitchell’s Sales Manager Henry Kaplan added, “Lexsine’s hard work and determination is what really sets her apart. In just two years and over $1M in pending sales, she’s on track for her Masters Ruby Award, which is typically achieved within 3-5 years.”

To get in touch with Lexsine Mitchell:

Call: 561.727.0724

Visit: 3960 Hypoluxo Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33436



Century 21:

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is an American real estate agent franchise company founded in 1971. The system consists of approximately 6,900 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 78 countries and territories worldwide with over 106,000 sales professionals. Century 21 Real Estate is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.