Colorado State Rams Getting New Shaw Sports Turf Field

The playing surface at Colorado State University’ s new on-campus stadium will bear the name Sonny Lubick Field and feature an alternating pattern of two shades of green, it was revealed Monday when the field design was revealed to the public.

Installation of the first sections of turf, manufactured by Shaw Sports Turf, is scheduled to begin next week, and is scheduled to be completed by early May. Based in Calhoun, Ga., Shaw Sports Turf is an industry leader in sports turf innovation. A brand new Shaw Sports Turf playing surface was installed in March at Tropicana Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays. Collegiate stadiums using Shaw Sports Turf include Arkansas, SMU and Vanderbilt.

“Synthetic fields represent the most consistent playing surface,” said Joe Parker, CSU’s Director of Athletics. “Shaw Sports Turf is an innovator, a market leader and a proven partner. We are excited to have their expertise engaged in our project. Shaw and their people deliver a state-of-the-art product through a quality service experience at an extraordinary value.”

The field design features a darker CSU green in the end zones and for eight of the five-yard sections of the playing field, alternating with a lighter green for the primary sections of the field, including the 20-yard section of mid-field between the 40-yard lines with the Ram head logo at the center.

“We had meaningful discussions with the coaching staff, administrative team, project consultants and others on campus as we refined and determined a design direction for the field,” Parker said. “We are thrilled with the outcome and look forward to seeing the field used in live action and on television.”

Large block letters spell out Sonny Lubick Field in four places, in the immediate sideline perimeter between the goal line and 20-yard line at all four corners of the field. The MW block logo, in green and gold, appears on the 25-yard line in the southeast and southwest and northeast quadrants of the field.

Sonny Lubick Field, as well as the new practice field will feature Shaw Sports Turf’s PowerBlade Pro system. The system features Shaw’s revolutionary Bolt fiber. Bolt is a stronger, more resilient monofilament fiber, featuring a lightning bolt shape which creates a stronger vertical axis that causes fibers to stand upright for less breakdown and increased durability. Bolt is specifically built for performance and to reflect light for a lower luster and more natural looking field.

“Colorado State University, under Joe Parker and the entire athletics team, has demonstrated a commitment to having first-class facilities,” said Dave Lange, Territory Manager with Shaw Sports Turf. “These facilities enhance the educational experience for student athletes and the entire student body. As for the stadium and practice fields, we believe the quality of the field must meet the level of play and that makes our PowerBlade Bolt system the perfect match to make the Rams one of the premier programs in college sports.”

The overall installation time is scheduled to span approximately one month. Shaw Sports Turf also will install the Rams’ new practice fields adjacent to the west side of the new stadium. That expanse will include one full field and a second field that will be split between an 85-yard lined playing field and a 30-yard by 30-yard “drills” area for the offensive line. The practice fields are scheduled to be completed by June 1.