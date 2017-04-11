Ascert Announces Release of Discover Driver & Test Pack

This ensures the formal process is considerably faster, less error prone, and less expensive.

Ascert, an innovator in testing software technologies, continues to expand its VersaTest certification and testing capabilities to meet changing payments technologies by adding new testing interfaces.

Adding to the already extensive library of standard Test Packs and Drivers, Ascert has developed a Driver and test pack for the Discover network. Using the popular VersaTest Automator software, the Discover Driver provides a self-contained testing environment for companies wanting to certify to the Discover network. This tool significantly enhances the ability of companies to conduct internal pre-certification testing before ever connecting to Discover for official certification. This ensures the formal process is considerably faster, less error prone, and less expensive.

Mike Wainwright, Business Development Director in Ascert's London office said, "This expands our offering of packaged drivers and test plans to our customer base and was a natural next step for us. It follows on from those we already offer, which began with the UK LINK interchange standard and also includes Diners Club International D-PAS. We look forward to announcing further certified drivers and test packs in the coming months."

To find out more about Ascert products and standard test interfaces visit the Ascert web site

About Ascert:

Ascert is recognized as a leading provider of premier testing software solutions. Ascert was founded in 1992 to provide automated software testing solutions that help companies measure the performance, reliability and scalability of their mission-critical back-end servers and applications. With over 100 clients worldwide, Ascert's products and services are used at some of the world's most successful companies.

Off-the-shelf simulators include solutions for EFT testing, POS testing, stress testing, ATM testing, Fraud testing, IFX testing, EMV/chip card testing, ISO8583 testing and 3270 & 6530 terminal testing. Ascert’s custom simulators have been used for testing air traffic control systems and biometric payment systems. Ascert delivers flexible solutions that are either customer site installed or accessed via Ascert’s Remote Testing Services. Ascert's products assist testing professionals across industry segments to better manage their testing processes and environments through an end-to-end tool set.

