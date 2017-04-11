GISinc and Pro-West Strengthen Offering with Mentor-Protégé Agreement

Geographic Information Services, Inc. (GISinc) and Pro-West & Associates, Inc. (Pro-West), have announced their agreement established through the US Small Business Administration’s Mentor-Protégé Program.

The alliance formalizes the longstanding relationship between the two firms, which share closely aligned skill sets and operational approaches. Together, mentor firm GISinc and protégé Pro-West will present to the market an extended team skilled in the full range of GIS services spanning application development, geospatial data services, and system infrastructure and integration.

For the Esri community, GISinc and Pro-West’s Mentor-Protégé Agreement represents a unique offering within the Federal Small Business Specialty Program.

“My excitement for expanding upon our existing relationship with Pro-West, through the Mentor-Protégé Program, is driven by the unique opportunity to respond to increased market demand by providing comprehensive GIS services and solutions,” said Brad Epker, Chief Revenue Officer at GISinc.

Annette Theroux, President, Pro-West, commented: “Our combined team represents some of the most innovative, widest ranging and most specialized expertise in the GIS industry. We already enjoy an excellent relationship with GISinc, and are now looking forward to working together as a formal team to extend our reach across multiple markets, with a special focus on the federal government sector, and solidify our presence in the markets where we are currently engaged with an augmented group of skilled professionals.”

GISinc, celebrating 25 years in GIS, is an employee-owned company located in Birmingham, Alabama, with offices throughout the United States. GISinc has a passion for delivering customer driven location technology solutions to federal, state and local governments, and commercial organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.gisinc.com, or call (205) 941-0442.

Pro-West was established 30 years ago in Walker, MN, and is 100% employee owned. It specializes in making its clients successful by providing GIS data services, analysis, application development, integration, and training for federal, state, and local government, and private industry. Simply put, we make what you do better with location technology. Visit https://www.prowestgis.com/ or call (320) 207-6868.

For more information:

Lori Page, GISinc: lori.page(at)gisinc(dot)com / (205) 941-0442 ext. 224

Jenny Miller, Pro-West: jmiller(at)prowestgis(dot)com / (320) 207-6858 (direct)