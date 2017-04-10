Well-implemented strategic investments in the last few years have enabled Allegis Global Solutions to garner market share and emerge as a consistent leader in the RPO space

Allegis Global Solutions (AGS), the world’s largest privately held talent management firm, was named both a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s 2017 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Landscape with PEAK MatrixTM Assessment for the second consecutive year. Leader is the report’s highest designation.

Everest Group evaluated 22 RPO providers for market success and delivery capability. Providers were rated as Leaders, Major Contenders or Aspirants. Additionally, Everest Group recognizes Star Performers as providers that show the highest level of forward momentum as compared to their competition. AGS is the only 2017 provider to be named both a leader and star performer two years in a row, a testament to the company’s exceptional momentum.

“We believe that in order to provide the highest level of service for our clients it is vital to invest heavily in our people and the attendant technologies that allow them to populate their client organizations with the best talent possible,” said AGS Executive Vice President and General Manager of RPO Randy Gulian. “It is always gratifying when this is acknowledged in the industry, particularly by Everest due to the deep rigor they apply to their analyses.”

Everest Group cited AGS’s multiple strengths in its assessment:



Ahead of the curve in providing innovative technology-bundled RPO solutions;

Specialized offerings in diversity recruiting, university recruiting, marketing and sourcing;

Consistent investment in developing strong analytics capabilities;

Scalability of solutions;

Successful in executing large and complex multi-country/multi-continent deals;

Strong advisory practice, especially around workforce planning and strategy;

Significant scale and capabilities in the Asia Pacific region; and,

Ability to deploy a balanced shoring approach, which helps in optimizing service delivery costs.

“Well-implemented strategic investments in the last few years have enabled Allegis Global Solutions to garner market share and emerge as a consistent leader in the RPO space,” said Arkadev Basak, Practice Director, at Everest Group. “Its solutions centered around consulting, technology, and specialized hiring, will enable Allegis Global Solutions to cater to the next-generation RPO needs of enterprises.”

Everest Group’s RPO research is based on three key sources of proprietary information, including:

A database of more than 2,000 RPO deals;

Information on the operational capability of 22 RPO service providers; and,

Ongoing buyer surveys and interactions from executive interviews and data collection from RPO buyers.

Everest Group defines RPO as the transfer of responsibility of all or part of the recruitment processes or activities on an ongoing basis.

