AARP is pleased today to announce the volunteer judges and coaches for its sixth Innovation@50+ LivePitch event which will be held Wednesday April 12 and Thursday April 13, 2017, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA. Twenty startup companies, ten in caregiving and health technology and ten in financial technology, will pitch their businesses at this unique two day dual-pitch event. The coaches will provide presentation tips to the finalists and the judges from 1843 Capital, Box, Citigroup Ventures, Fenway Summer Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Kleiner, Perkins Caufield & Byers, Maverick Capital and Omidyar will evaluate the pitches. For more, please visit http://www.innovation50plus.org.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the executives who generously give their time and share their talents with the startup companies pitching at our event,” said Jody Holtzman, senior vice president, Market Innovation, AARP. “The judges and coaches on board to support AARP Innovation@50+ LivePitch are some of the best in the businesses in healthtech and fintech.

AARP’s Innovation@50+ LivePitch event is a two day pitch competition for emerging startups in caregiving health and financial technologies. Each day the event will begin with conference sessions on caregiving, and savings and planning, respectively, related to the 50+ age group. It will include keynotes from Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO AARP, and Jean Chatzky, Financial Editor of NBC’s TODAY Show. Each afternoon, ten finalist companies in each category will present their business plans on stage in three minute presentations to a panel of judges that includes venture capitalists and angel investors, as well as AARP members representing consumer end users.

The caregiving and health technology industry expert judges who will evaluate the 10 finalists and ultimately select a winner, include:



Ambar Bhattacharyya, Managing Director, Maverick Capital

Missy Krasner, Vice President & Managing Director, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Box

Alexander Anthony Morgan, Principal, Khosla Ventures

Lynne Chou O’Keefe, Partner, Kleiner, Perkins Caufield & Byers

The financial technology industry expert judges who will evaluate those 10 finalists and ultimately select a winner, include:



Tracy Chadwell, Founding Partner, 1843 Capital

Tilman Ehrbeck, Partner, Omidyar Network

Matthew Perlman, Principal, Fenway Summer Ventures

Gaurav Tewari, Managing Director, Citigroup Ventures

The coaches and facilitators who will provide presentation tips to the finalists include:



Sivaram Arabandi, MD, MS, Clinical Informatics, ONTOPRO

Sarah Biller, FinTech Entrepreneur & Investor, Brandeis University

Cory Bolotsky, Community Manager, Underscore VC

Kim Bond Evans, Co-founder and CEO, Seremedi

Sandeep Burugupalli, Business Strategist, TMC Innovation

Jeff Cain, Incubator Director, Envestnet | Yodlee

Dinesh Chheda, Managing Partner, Chheda Advisory Services

Lindsay Denault, Director of Commercialization, Carolinas HealthCare System

Dorit Donoviel, Director-Biomedical Innovation Lab, Baylor College of Medicine

Benjamin Glenn, Partner, Shay Glenn LLP

Karen Griffith Gryga, Chief Investment Officer, DreamIT

Alicia Heazlitt, COO, Signature HealthCARE

Jason Henrichs, Managing Director, FinTech Forge

Tom Hutchins, Principal, FinTech Forge

Erik Ibarra, Chief Experience Officer, Calamine

Zac Jiwa, CEO, MI7, Inc.

Maria Lajewski, Senior Manager, Center for Financial Services Innovation (CFSI)

Paulo Machado, Founder & CEO, Health Innovation Partners

Tony Matessa, Director-Innovation Solutions, Fuse by Cardinal Health

Linda Plano, Founder & Coach, Plano & Simple

Asad Ramzanali, Senior Manager, Center for Financial Services Innovation (CFSI)

Additional information, including details on programming content and speakers, is provided at http://www.innovation50plus.org.

About AARP:

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members and offices in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world’s largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit http://www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.