Summer Solstice Symphony Concert All proceeds from the event will go to support Swords to Plowshares’ critical services to nearly 3,000 San Francisco Bay Area veterans.

Swords to Plowshares is proud to announce our first Summer Solstice Symphony Concert taking place on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 inside the newly renovated Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera in the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center.

The concert will feature a beer and wine reception followed by a performance from Symphonia Caritas, a nonprofit symphony led by conductor Paul Schrage and backed by a chamber orchestra of professional musicians. Special featured guest and noted violin soloist Ian Swensen will join the symphony for their performances of Beethoven’s 8th Symphony and Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor.

All proceeds from the event will go to support Swords to Plowshares’ critical services to nearly 3,000 San Francisco Bay Area veterans. Tickets are on-sale now starting at $40. Sponsorships are also available – download the sponsor packet for more information.

Summer Solstice Symphony Concert

Wednesday, June 21, 2017; 6:00-9:00 PM

6:00 PM - Cocktail Reception

7:15 PM – Performance

San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center

400 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102

About Swords to Plowshares:

Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares is a community-based not-for-profit organization that provides case management, mental health assessment and referral, rapid re-housing and eviction prevention services, employment and training, supportive housing, and legal benefits assistance for low-income, homeless and at-risk veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area. Swords to Plowshares promotes and protects the rights of veterans through advocacy, public education, and partnerships with local, state and national entities. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares, and ways in which you can help, by visiting our website at http://www.stp-sf.org.

About Symphonia Caritas:

Symphonia Caritas was born in early 2015 with a benefit concert for the Lima Center, a daytime homeless shelter in San Francisco. The idea was simple: hire great musicians, put on a great concert, and raise more money than it cost to produce the concert. Since that first concert Symphonia Caritas has continued to raise money in benefit concerts, as well as expanded its mission to include free concerts directly for the underserved. To learn more visit https://symphoniacaritas.org/home.